    The curious case of declining stray dog population in Bengaluru

    The BBMP's recent census in Bengaluru shows a 30% decrease in stray dog population compared to 2019, attributed to sterilization and vaccination efforts. Dog bite cases have also reduced. The census team utilized an app to capture data for a detailed report.

    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 6:01 PM IST

    The recent census of stray dogs conducted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the city of Bengaluru has concluded, revealing a significant decrease in the stray dog population by 30 per cent, in comparison to the previous census count in 2019. 

    Last July, the BBMP's Animal Husbandry Department undertook a comprehensive census of stray dogs across the city, and the results indicate a notable decline in their numbers.

    The 2019 census reported a count of 3.09 lakh stray dogs in Bangalore, while the most recent estimation suggests that the number has decreased to approximately 2.20 lakh. This decrease has also translated into a reduction in reported cases of dog attacks or bites within the city. In 2019, a total of 42,000 dog bite cases were registered, a number that has now decreased to 17,000.

    The decrease in the stray dog population can be attributed to the proactive measures taken by the BBMP's Animal Husbandry Department. These measures include the sterilization of over 50,000 dogs and the administration of anti-rabies vaccines to 1.50 lakh dogs on an annual basis. 

    The impact of these efforts, along with the temporary decrease in food availability due to lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, affected the number of stray dogs in Bengaluru.

    The sterilization efforts have given positive results, with approximately 80% of stray dogs in the city having undergone the procedure. The remaining 20% are yet to be sterilized. Ravikumar, the Joint Director of the Animal Husbandry Department at BBMP, stressed the importance of registering and micro-chipping dogs to facilitate efficient sterilization procedures.

    The recent census utilised a team of 100 personnel, including 50 from the state government's Animal Husbandry Department and another 50 from BBMP. Equipped with bikes and mobile phones, the census team roamed the streets, capturing images of stray dogs through a dedicated app. 

    The data collected includes information about the number of male and female dogs in each ward, as well as the extent of sterilization. A detailed report of the census will be submitted within the next week, stated the BBMP officials.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 6:01 PM IST
