Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why BBMP is tagging dogs with micro-chips in Bengaluru

    Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is conducting a unique dog census by tagging dogs with QR-based microchips containing vaccination and sterilization details. The microchips will be installed at the dogs' necks and can be scanned via smartphones to access the information. The BBMP has allocated a separate fund for this initiative.

    Why BBMP is tagging dogs with micro-chips in Bengaluru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has been trying out new methods for conducting dog census in the city. In a first of its kind, the dogs are being tagged with QR-based micro-chips, which contain all the details of the dog. The chip contains all the information about the dog’s sterilisation, its birth details etc., in digital format.

    There are over 3 lakh dogs in the city. Every year these dogs are given neutering treatment, vaccination and treatment for various diseases, including anti-rabies. But, it is difficult to know which dog has been vaccinated or neutered, just by looking at them or by examining the dog.

    Bengaluru: BBMP using drones for stray dog census

    Due to this, the procedure of neutering and vaccination is more than likely to be repeated to the dogs. The financial loss for this confusion, are much more and hence the animal husbandry department of the corporation is preparing the microchips for all the stray dogs in the city. 

    Trial installation for 100 dogs

    Before carrying out the process to all the stray dogs in the city, a trial-based procedure is planned out, for the first 100 dogs in a particular area. If this trial run is successful, then the same process will be expanded to all the dogs in the city.

    The BBMP officials have been in talks with various companies for the preparation of Microchips. Joint Director of the Animal Husbandry department, Dr Ravikumar stated that this process will commence after examining which chips are the best.

    First time in the country

    Installing microchips for dogs is very common in Canada, Africa and some other countries. In India, this is being carried out in Bengaluru for the first time. No other city in India has practised this method for dog census. Therefore, Bengaluru will be the first one to try and test this process in the country, stated the BBMP officials.

    Sluice gates to prevent flooding in Bengaluru stuck in bureaucratic quagmire

    Microchip

    The microchip will be installed at the neck of the dogs, where it contains information about the dog’s vaccination status, gender, neutering details etc. The chip will contain a QR code and the details can be availed by scanning the QR code through smartphones. The information feeded can be edited, through BBMP officials.

    A separate fund has been allocated for the installation process. However, the cost will for the preparation of the chips depends upon the company, said Ravikumar.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Police using drones to find man who slipped into Udupi's Arisinagundi waterfalls while posing for reels vkp

    Police using drones to find man who slipped into Udupi’s Arisinagundi waterfalls while posing for reels

    BMTC to launch electric prototype buses in a move to tackle pollution vkp

    BMTC to launch electric prototype buses in a move to tackle pollution

    Udupi Washroom Video Row: Karnataka Home Minister asks 'is Udupi situation as bad as Manipur?'

    Udupi Washroom Video Row: Karnataka Home Minister asks 'is Udupi situation as bad as Manipur?'

    Karnataka rain: Heavy vehicles banned at Agumbe ghat till September 15 vkp

    Karnataka rain: Heavy vehicles banned at Agumbe ghat till September 15

    Karnataka DyCM: No funds for development this year due to implementation of 5 guarantees vkp

    Karnataka DyCM: No funds for development this year due to implementation of 5 guarantees

    Recent Stories

    Formula 1 Indian cricket legend Ravi Shastri set for thrilling weekend at iconic SPA Belgium Formula 1 circuit osf

    Indian cricket legend Ravi Shastri set for thrilling weekend at iconic SPA Belgium Formula 1 circuit

    Brihadeeswarar Thanjavur to Meenakshi Madurai 8 temples in Tamil Nadu for your spiritual bliss ATG EAI

    Brihadeeswarar, Thanjavur to Meenakshi, Madurai: 8 temples in Tamil Nadu for your spiritual bliss

    Dal Bati Churma to Gajak: 6 popular foods in Jaipur vma

    Dal Bati Churma to Gajak: 6 popular foods in Jaipur

    Hiking to Caving: 10 thrilling adventures in Andhra Pradesh for adrenaline lovers ATG EAI

    Hiking to Caving: 10 thrilling adventures in Andhra Pradesh for adrenaline lovers

    Food that nurtures spirit: Unraveling profound bond between culinary journeys, nourishing inner self MIS

    Food that nurtures spirit: Unraveling profound bond between culinary journeys, nourishing inner self

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon