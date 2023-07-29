Why BBMP is tagging dogs with micro-chips in Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is conducting a unique dog census by tagging dogs with QR-based microchips containing vaccination and sterilization details. The microchips will be installed at the dogs' necks and can be scanned via smartphones to access the information. The BBMP has allocated a separate fund for this initiative.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has been trying out new methods for conducting dog census in the city. In a first of its kind, the dogs are being tagged with QR-based micro-chips, which contain all the details of the dog. The chip contains all the information about the dog’s sterilisation, its birth details etc., in digital format.

There are over 3 lakh dogs in the city. Every year these dogs are given neutering treatment, vaccination and treatment for various diseases, including anti-rabies. But, it is difficult to know which dog has been vaccinated or neutered, just by looking at them or by examining the dog.



Due to this, the procedure of neutering and vaccination is more than likely to be repeated to the dogs. The financial loss for this confusion, are much more and hence the animal husbandry department of the corporation is preparing the microchips for all the stray dogs in the city.

Trial installation for 100 dogs

Before carrying out the process to all the stray dogs in the city, a trial-based procedure is planned out, for the first 100 dogs in a particular area. If this trial run is successful, then the same process will be expanded to all the dogs in the city.

The BBMP officials have been in talks with various companies for the preparation of Microchips. Joint Director of the Animal Husbandry department, Dr Ravikumar stated that this process will commence after examining which chips are the best.

First time in the country

Installing microchips for dogs is very common in Canada, Africa and some other countries. In India, this is being carried out in Bengaluru for the first time. No other city in India has practised this method for dog census. Therefore, Bengaluru will be the first one to try and test this process in the country, stated the BBMP officials.



Microchip

The microchip will be installed at the neck of the dogs, where it contains information about the dog’s vaccination status, gender, neutering details etc. The chip will contain a QR code and the details can be availed by scanning the QR code through smartphones. The information feeded can be edited, through BBMP officials.

A separate fund has been allocated for the installation process. However, the cost will for the preparation of the chips depends upon the company, said Ravikumar.