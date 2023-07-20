Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sluice gates to prevent flooding in Bengaluru stuck in bureaucratic quagmire

     

    Flooding in Bengaluru during minor rainfall persists due to a lack of approval for installing sluice gates. The proposed project aims to control lake overflow, but delays in approvals and negligence from BBMP officials hinder progress, leaving residents concerned about potential floods in the upcoming monsoon season.

    Sluice gates to prevent flooding in Bengaluru stuck in bureaucratic quagmire vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 2:36 PM IST

    The persistent issue of flooding in Bengaluru's roads and residential areas during even minor rainfall remains unresolved, as the proposed project to install sluice gates faces a setback due to a lack of approval from the Urban Development department. Last year's monsoons caused havoc in over 60 areas of the city, with poor drainage systems and neglected 'Rajakaluves' identified as the primary causes for the lakes' overflow.

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) had come up with a solution to combat the flooding issue by suggesting the installation of sluice gates in the city's lakes. Out of the 183 lakes managed by the BBMP, 114 have already been developed, while 19 remain inactive. The project, which aimed to install sluice gates in 102 lakes, was approved by the government with a budget of 36 crores.

    Bengaluru: BBMP using drones for stray dog census

    Despite getting the green signal, the project's progress hit a stop as the necessary approvals from the authorities are still pending. The proposal to conduct the tender process was submitted by the BBMP before the elections, but the change in government has created uncertainty surrounding the project's implementation.

    The installation of sluice gates would have been a crucial step to prevent lakes from overflowing into residential areas. These gates could be controlled during the monsoon season, allowing authorities to open or close them based on water levels, thus effectively managing lake overflow and averting floods in low-lying and lake-proximate areas.

    The BBMP officials' negligence has further delayed the project, and with the monsoon approaching, concerns are rising among residents who fear facing floods again this year. The delay in obtaining approvals has put the project's completion before the rainy season in doubt.

    Bengaluru: Shocking report reveals city needs additional over 600 kms drains to prevent flooding

    The project, which involves a total of 105 lakes across various zones of Bengaluru, has been allocated different budgets for each zone, ranging from 1 crore to 9 crores. However, until the authorities grant their approval, the flooding situation in the city cannot be tackled.

    What are sluice gates?

    The installation of the sluice gates can stop the overflow of the lakes to the Rajakaluve. The gates can be opened after looking at the level of water during monsoon. The gates can be opened and closed with regard to the water levels during monsoon season. This can help control the overflow of the lakes and thus, stop the flooding situation in the city.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 2:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Received alert message on the phone? No need to panic; it is a test by Department of Telecommunication

    Received alert on the phone at 10:20 am? No need to panic; it's a test by Department of Telecommunication

    Actor Vinayakan sparks controversy on 'Who is Oommen Chandy' remark; Youth Congress demands action anr

    Actor Vinayakan sparks controversy on 'Who is Oommen Chandy' remark; Youth Congress demands action

    Delhi domestic help 'abuse' case: Woman pilot sent to judicial custody; check details AJR

    Delhi domestic help 'abuse' case: Woman pilot sent to judicial custody; check details

    Indian Railways now offers meals for as low as Rs 20, water for Rs 3

    Indian Railways now offers meals for as low as Rs 20, water for Rs 3

    Dont make it prestige issue': Supreme Court tells Centre on cheetah deaths in Madhya Pradesh AJR

    'Don't make it prestige issue': Supreme Court tells Centre on cheetah deaths in Madhya Pradesh

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Virat Kohli's 500th international match: Glittering career in numbers osf

    Virat Kohli's 500th international match: Glittering career in numbers

    From chaos to order How to keep your fridge organized gcw eai

    From chaos to order: How to keep your fridge organized

    Received alert message on the phone? No need to panic; it is a test by Department of Telecommunication

    Received alert on the phone at 10:20 am? No need to panic; it's a test by Department of Telecommunication

    San Diego Comic-Con: Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Rana Dagubati spend evening together ahead of 'Project K' launch ADC

    San Diego Comic-Con: Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Rana Dagubati spend evening together ahead of 'Project K' launch

    CBI calls Munmun Dhamecha in Aryan Khan's extortion investigation against Sameer Wankhede vma

    CBI calls Munmun Dhamecha in Aryan Khan's extortion investigation against Sameer Wankhede

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon