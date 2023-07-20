Sluice gates to prevent flooding in Bengaluru stuck in bureaucratic quagmire

Flooding in Bengaluru during minor rainfall persists due to a lack of approval for installing sluice gates. The proposed project aims to control lake overflow, but delays in approvals and negligence from BBMP officials hinder progress, leaving residents concerned about potential floods in the upcoming monsoon season.

The persistent issue of flooding in Bengaluru's roads and residential areas during even minor rainfall remains unresolved, as the proposed project to install sluice gates faces a setback due to a lack of approval from the Urban Development department. Last year's monsoons caused havoc in over 60 areas of the city, with poor drainage systems and neglected 'Rajakaluves' identified as the primary causes for the lakes' overflow.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) had come up with a solution to combat the flooding issue by suggesting the installation of sluice gates in the city's lakes. Out of the 183 lakes managed by the BBMP, 114 have already been developed, while 19 remain inactive. The project, which aimed to install sluice gates in 102 lakes, was approved by the government with a budget of 36 crores.

Despite getting the green signal, the project's progress hit a stop as the necessary approvals from the authorities are still pending. The proposal to conduct the tender process was submitted by the BBMP before the elections, but the change in government has created uncertainty surrounding the project's implementation.

The installation of sluice gates would have been a crucial step to prevent lakes from overflowing into residential areas. These gates could be controlled during the monsoon season, allowing authorities to open or close them based on water levels, thus effectively managing lake overflow and averting floods in low-lying and lake-proximate areas.

The BBMP officials' negligence has further delayed the project, and with the monsoon approaching, concerns are rising among residents who fear facing floods again this year. The delay in obtaining approvals has put the project's completion before the rainy season in doubt.



The project, which involves a total of 105 lakes across various zones of Bengaluru, has been allocated different budgets for each zone, ranging from 1 crore to 9 crores. However, until the authorities grant their approval, the flooding situation in the city cannot be tackled.

What are sluice gates?

The installation of the sluice gates can stop the overflow of the lakes to the Rajakaluve. The gates can be opened after looking at the level of water during monsoon. The gates can be opened and closed with regard to the water levels during monsoon season. This can help control the overflow of the lakes and thus, stop the flooding situation in the city.