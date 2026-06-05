A Tumakuru resident has been arrested for allegedly maintaining contact with suspected foreign terror operatives through X. Investigators reportedly found suspicious chats linked to national security concerns, while police continue to probe the wider network.

A resident of Sriramanagar in Tumakuru has been arrested for allegedly maintaining contact with individuals linked to a suspected foreign terror outfit and engaging in activities that could pose a threat to national security. The accused, identified as Alla Bakshu, was taken into custody following intelligence inputs shared by a central investigation agency that had been monitoring his activities for some time.

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After gathering sufficient evidence regarding his alleged involvement, the central agency alerted the Tumakuru police. Acting on the tip-off, a team led by Tumakuru City Police Station Inspector Avinash arrested Alla Bakshu in Kyathasandra and launched a detailed investigation into his activities and contacts.

Constant Contact Through Social Media

According to sources, the central investigation team found that Alla Bakshu had been in regular contact with a person allegedly associated with a suspected terror organisation through his X account.

Investigators reportedly uncovered chats and online communications that raised serious concerns. Officials believe some of the conversations contained content that could have implications for national security, prompting closer scrutiny of his activities.

Provocative Messages Under Scanner

The investigation further revealed that the chats allegedly contained provocative messages relating to developments affecting a particular community in the country.

Based on these findings, the central agency shared the intelligence with local authorities, leading to the suspect's arrest. Officials are now examining the nature of the communications and whether they were linked to a larger network or organised activity.

Search On For Another Suspect

Investigators have also identified another individual who was allegedly in contact with Alla Bakshu. However, the person has reportedly been absconding since the arrest.

Tumakuru City Police have intensified efforts to trace and apprehend the individual. A case has been registered at the Tumakuru City Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

Authorities Probe Wider Network

Meanwhile, the central investigation agency is examining Alla Bakshu's close contacts and digital communications to determine whether others may have been involved.

The development has raised concerns among local residents, as Tumakuru has long been regarded as a peaceful city. Police and intelligence agencies remain on high alert as the investigation continues and authorities work to uncover additional details.