Delhi's Patiala House Court grants 5-day police custody of Huzaifa Ahmed, a 'D-Company' associate, in an ISI terror module case. Brought from Mumbai, he will be confronted with other accused to unearth a larger conspiracy.

Huzaifa Ahmed Remanded to 5-Day Police Custody

Patiala House Court granted 5 days' police custody of Huzaifa Ahmed to the Delhi police. He was produced before the Patiala House Court. He was brought to Delhi from Mumbai on Transit custody remand. He has been arrested in a case connected with the investigation of the ISI underworld terror network module case.

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Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Mridul Gupta granted 5 days police custody of Huzaifa Ahmed Hashmi to the Special Cell of Delhi Police. Delhi Police produced Huzaifa Ahmed Hashmi before the Court and sought 5 days custody of Huzaifa to identify other accused.

Investigation officer Mahipal Singh Negi submitted that multiple raids are being conducted. Police also said that Huzaifa is required to be confronted with the other accused who are in custody. He has been arrested in ISI and an underworld terror module case. Pistols and hand grenade have been recovered from other accused persons. Police said that he has been linked with a larger network. He sent the QR code to Pakistan and received money in his account.

'D-Company' and ISI Nexus

Huzaifa, a close associate of 'D-Company', has been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. Huzaifa was a close aide of Munna Jhingada, a key figure in the Mumbai Underworld-Pakistan ISI nexus, regarding whom central agencies, in coordination with the local police, had been conducting raids across Mumbai. Munna Jhingada is currently operating from Karachi.

Wider Terror Module Investigation

This arrest follows the recent apprehension of eight suspected terrorists by the Delhi Police Special Cell, marking the latest development in this ongoing investigation. In this case, the police have arrested 9 other accused persons. 4 accused are in police custody till June 6.

Patiala House Court on May 30 granted 7 days custody of the 4 accused. Delhi Police produced 4 accused after a fresh arrest. Delhi Police sought their custody to unearth the larger Conspiracy involved in this case and to arrest other accused persons involved in this case.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (Duty JMFC) Vanshika Mehta had granted 7 days police custody of Harvinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh and Ang Kami Lama after considering the application moved by the Delhi police.

While granting the custodial remand, the court said that the record reveals that the investigation is at a nascent stage. Serious allegations involving offences affecting national security have been levelled against the accused persons.

Delhi Police submitted that they have been arrested for Conspiracy to carry out terror activities in Delhi and other major cities. It was also submitted that live grenades, Pistols, ammunition, stolen car have been recovered from their possession. It was submitted that their custody is required to unearth the larger Conspiracy, to identify the financer, facilitator and other accused persons involved and to recover explosives, recover further incriminating articles, analyse digital evidence, including mobile phones, social media accounts and electronic communications, verify financial transactions and money trail and ascertain the inter-state and international ramifications of the consequences.

Court's Rationale for Custody

The court had noted that the material placed on record prima facie indicates recovery of arms, ammunition and explosive substances and also suggests the possibility of involvement of other persons whose identities and roles are yet to he ascertained. The investigation appears to be wide-ranging and involves examination of digital, electronic and financial evidence.

The court said, "Having regard to the nature and gravity of allegations, the recoveries effected, the requirement of tracing the source of weapons and explosives, identifying other members of the alleged module and conducting further recos cries and verification pursuant to disclosures made by the accused persons, this Court is satisfied that custodial interrogation of the accused persons is necessary for a fair, effective and meaningful investigation."

"Accordingly, the application is allowed. Accused Harvinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Ang Kami Lama are remanded to Police Custody for a period of seven days till 06.06.2026," JMFC Vanshika Mehta ordered on May 30.

It is alleged that these accused are connected with the network of Dawood Ibrahim. It is alleged that they were planning to carry out terror activities in major cities, along with Delhi.

Delhi police have arrested 9 accused persons. Five accused are already in police custody. (ANI)