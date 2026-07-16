A Chikkaballapur native from Karnataka has been re-elected to a UK Borough Council for a second consecutive term. Suresh Gattapur's journey from a Kannada-medium school to public office in the UK is inspiring many across the Indian diaspora.

In an inspiring achievement, Suresh Gattapur, a native of Kondenahalli village in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district, has been re-elected to a Borough Council in the United Kingdom. Now based in Swindon, Suresh secured victory in the Borough Council election held on 7 May, marking his second consecutive term. His journey from studying in a Kannada-medium school in rural Karnataka to becoming an elected representative in the UK has drawn widespread appreciation.

From Kannada-Medium School To Engineering Graduate

Suresh was born into a farming family and completed his primary education from Classes 1 to 6 in his native village. He later studied from Classes 7 to 10 in Melur, completing his schooling entirely in the Kannada medium.

He went on to complete his Pre-University Course (PUC) at Chikkaballapur Junior College. After clearing the Common Entrance Test (CET), he pursued Automobile Engineering at J.M.I.T., Chitradurga, and later earned a degree from the University of Mysore.

Settled In Swindon Since 2004

After completing his education, Suresh joined B.E.M.L. in K.G.F. in 1992, where he worked for nearly a decade.

Encouraged by his wife, he later switched to the software industry and secured a job with a Swiss company in Sri Lanka. In April 2004, he moved to Swindon in the United Kingdom along with his wife and children, where he has been living ever since.

Settled In Swindon Since 2004

After completing his education, Suresh joined BEML in KGF in 1992, where he worked for nearly a decade.

Encouraged by his wife, he later switched to the software industry and secured a job with a Swiss company in Sri Lanka. In April 2004, he moved to Swindon in the United Kingdom along with his wife and children, where he has lived ever since.

Successful Political Journey In The UK

Suresh joined the UK's Conservative Party in 2010. He entered local politics in 2017 by successfully contesting the Parish Council elections and went on to serve four terms as a parish councillor.

In 2022, he was elected to the Borough Council for the first time. Following his victory in the latest election, he has now secured a second consecutive term as a Borough Councillor. He has also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party.

Suresh Reflects On His Political Journey

Speaking about his journey, Suresh said he had always been interested in politics.

"I was always very interested in politics. While studying engineering in India, I was associated with the student wing of the Janata Party. However, that association ended after some time. By God's grace, I later came to the United Kingdom and won a council election here."

He added that more Indians are now participating in politics across the United Kingdom.

"I am not the only one. Many other Indians are actively participating in politics across the United Kingdom. Our voices need to be heard at the local level, and that is why I joined the political system."

Suresh's latest victory marks another milestone in his journey from rural Karnataka to public service in the United Kingdom, highlighting the growing participation of the Indian diaspora in local politics abroad.