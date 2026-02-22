- Home
Karnataka is expected to experience mostly dry weather today. Light rain or thundershowers may occur at isolated places in coastal and interior districts. Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 16.0°C in the plains.
Karnataka Weather Alert: Temperature Drops in Plains
Karnataka has recorded a drop in night temperatures, with Davangere reporting the lowest minimum temperature of 16.0°C across the plains of the state.
The cool weather conditions are expected to continue in several interior regions. Meanwhile, light rain is likely at one or two places over the Dakshina Kannada district.
Rainfall Likely In Coastal Karnataka and Ghats Region
Light rain or thundershowers are expected at isolated places over Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Kodagu and Mysuru districts.
Reports also indicate rainfall activity in the Dakshina Kannada Ghats this evening.
Meteorological observations suggest that atmospheric circulation near the south-west Bay of Bengal and the Kerala coastline convergence zone may be contributing to unseasonal thundershowers.
Dry Weather Forecast For North Interior Karnataka
Dry weather is likely to prevail across most districts of North Interior Karnataka. No significant rainfall is expected in these areas in the coming period.
However, occasional weather fluctuations may occur locally.
Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather advisories.
Gusty Winds Expected During Night Hours
Occasional gusty wind speeds of 30–40 km/h are likely during night hours in some districts.
Dry weather conditions are expected to continue in Ballari, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts.
