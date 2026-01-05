A 34-year-old woman died of suffocation after a fire broke out in her apartment in Bengaluru’s Ramamurthy Nagar area. Thick smoke filled the house following a suspected short circuit. The victim was alone at home at the time of the incident.

A 34-year-old woman died of suffocation after a sudden fire filled her apartment with thick smoke within the Ramamurthy Nagar police station limits in Bengaluru on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Sharmila, a native of Kavoor in Mangaluru. The incident occurred at around 11 pm at an apartment in Subramanya Layout. Police said her body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

Sudden Fire Outbreak Late at Night

Sharmila had been living with a friend in the Subramanya Layout apartment for the past one and a half years and was employed at a software company located nearby. On the night of the incident, she was alone at home as her friend had gone to her hometown on holiday.

According to officials, a fire suddenly broke out in one of the rooms around 11 pm, causing thick smoke to spread rapidly throughout the apartment. Sharmila, who was in an adjacent room at the time, attempted to move towards the source of the fire.

Power Failure Hampers Escape

Police said the power supply was disrupted shortly after the fire broke out, plunging the apartment into darkness. Unable to locate the doors or windows in the smoke-filled house, Sharmila reportedly became trapped inside. She is believed to have died of suffocation due to inhalation of thick smoke before help could arrive.

Short Circuit Suspected

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. Household items, including the bed, curtains, and other belongings in the affected room, were completely gutted in the blaze.

Sharmila had moved from Mangaluru to Bengaluru about a year ago in search of employment. Police said further investigation is underway.