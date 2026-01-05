Tension gripped Bengaluru’s JJ Nagar after alleged stone pelting during the Om Shakti chariot procession. A child was injured, triggering protests outside the police station. An FIR has been registered and security has been tightened.

Tension prevailed in parts of JJ Nagar on Saturday evening after an alleged stone-pelting incident disrupted a Hindu deity’s procession near the Om Shakti Temple in VS Garden. The incident occurred while devotees were pulling the chariot of Goddess Om Shakti as part of the ongoing festival. According to devotees, unidentified persons allegedly hurled stones at the chariot, injuring a child and triggering protests outside the JJ Nagar police station.

Child Injured During Chariot Procession

The Om Shakti Devi festival is currently underway, with devotees participating after observing religious vows. Varadaraj, a devotee, alleged that stones were thrown from a nearby area inhabited by people from another community while the chariot procession was passing through the locality at around 8.10 pm.

“A stone hit my daughter on the head. She has been injured,” Varadaraj said, adding that the incident caused panic among devotees participating in the procession.

Devotees Allege Attack on Sacred Festival

Devotees alleged that stones were hurled at the peacefully moving chariot, injuring participants and disrupting the sanctity of the religious event. They claimed the incident not only caused physical harm but also created fear and chaos among those attending the festival.

“We do not know who carried out the attack. The stone pelting has hurt devotees and desecrated a sacred festival,” they alleged.

Protest Erupts Outside JJ Nagar Police Station

Following the incident, hundreds of devotees and local residents gathered outside the JJ Nagar police station, demanding immediate action against those responsible. Protesters warned that the agitation would be intensified if the culprits were not arrested. Some alleged that the incident was part of a conspiracy to disrupt the chariot festival.

In view of the growing crowd, a platoon of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) was deployed outside the police station to maintain law and order.

Police Register FIR, Security Tightened

Police officials said efforts were being made to disperse the crowd and restore calm. Protesters alleged that similar stone-pelting incidents had occurred during previous festivals and said they could no longer tolerate such acts.

A senior police officer confirmed that a complaint had been received regarding the alleged stone pelting during the procession. An FIR has since been registered, and an investigation is underway. Security has been tightened in the area as a precautionary measure.

West Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Yatish NB visited the police station to review the situation and oversee security arrangements.