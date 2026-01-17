A vulture with a GPS tracker, found exhausted in a Vijayapura village, was revealed to be part of a scientific study. The Maharashtra Forest Department had fitted the device to track its migration from the Melghat region.

A vulture equipped with a tracker, GPS, and a camera-like device was found in a farm in Gotala village of Chadchan taluk, Vijayapura district, leading to much suspicion. However, its secret has finally been revealed.

Identification number tag on the vulture's leg

Locals who saw the large bird sitting in an unusual condition on the farm immediately called 112. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot, took the vulture into custody, and moved it to the Jhalki police station. An identification number tag was found attached to the vulture's leg, making it clear that a scientific study was being conducted on the bird.

When forest officials visited the police station and conducted an inspection, it was discovered that the vulture had come from the Melghat region near Nagpur, Maharashtra. Information was received that the Maharashtra Forest Department had fitted the GPS and tracker to collect data on the lifestyle, migration routes, and other aspects of vultures.

Found in an exhausted state

Officials stated that the vulture was exhausted due to the weight of the GPS and tracker, which is why it was unable to fly. The Vijayapura district forest officials have taken the vulture into their custody and are providing necessary care.

Currently, the vulture's health is being monitored, and consultations are underway with Maharashtra forest officials about releasing it after its full recovery. The Vijayapura district forest officials have stated that further action will be taken as per their instructions.

Melghat Forest

This vulture lived in the Melghat forest area of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Forest Department had attached this tag to track its movements. The bird, exhausted from not finding prey, landed in a field in Gotala village. Seeing it, the villagers called 112. The vulture was then taken to the station for examination. Upon inspecting the tag on its back, a website address was found. Searching it provided information about the Melghat forest.

When the local forest department was consulted, they confirmed it was a tag placed by the forest department. Vijayapura District Superintendent of Police, Lakshman Nimbargi, informed Kannada Prabha that the Jevoor Social Forestry Range Forest Officer of the Karnataka Forest Department has taken it into custody and it is being kept at the Jevoor Social Forestry Range Center.