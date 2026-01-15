In Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, a 51-year-old government school teacher died by suicide inside a classroom during school hours in Shikaripura taluk. The incident traumatised students and staff. Police have registered a case.

In a deeply disturbing incident that has shocked Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, a government school teacher died by suicide inside a classroom at the Government Senior Primary School in Balur village of Shikaripura taluk on Thursday. The tragedy unfolded during school hours, leaving students traumatised and staff members in a state of disbelief, and casting a pall of grief over the entire village.

Details Of The Incident

The deceased has been identified as Dhananjay (51), a resident of Jeenahalli village in Shikaripura taluk, who was currently residing in Honnali. He was serving as a teacher at the Government Senior Primary School in Balur.

According to preliminary information, Dhananjay arrived at the school as usual on Thursday morning. Before reporting to school, he had completed voter list revision work assigned to him in the village. After reaching the school, he attended to his regular duties and even taught a class earlier in the day.

Tragedy During Afternoon Break

The incident came to light during the afternoon break. Dhananjay reportedly asked the students to step out of the classroom, stating that he needed to complete some paperwork. He then closed the classroom door and windows from inside.

When he did not emerge for a long time and the students continued waiting outside, fellow teachers grew suspicious. After repeatedly knocking on the door and receiving no response, they peeped through a window and noticed something amiss.

Villagers and staff immediately broke open the door and brought Dhananjay down. Despite efforts to revive him by administering first aid, he was declared dead on the spot.

Cause Of Suicide Unknown

The exact reason behind the teacher’s suicide remains unclear. Colleagues said he appeared normal and showed no signs of distress when he arrived at school earlier that day.

The Shikaripura Rural Police visited the spot, conducted an inspection, registered a case, and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

The suicide on school premises has left students deeply shaken and plunged the village into mourning. Authorities are expected to provide counselling support to affected students and staff in the coming days.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)