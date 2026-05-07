Swiggy Restaurant Awards 2026 revealed Bengaluru’s favourite food joints, with Truffles, Meghana Foods and Iron Hill among the top winners in delivery and dine-out categories.

Bengaluru: The city's foodies have spoken! India's top on-demand delivery platform, Swiggy, has just released its much-awaited 'Swiggy Restaurant Awards 2026' list, officially revealing Bengaluru's favourite restaurants. In this massive nationwide survey, Bengaluru's legacy brands and new-gen favourites have emerged as champions in both the food delivery and dine-out categories.

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So, which are Bengaluru's favourite restaurants?

Bengaluru's customers have shown their diverse and sophisticated taste through their votes. Here’s a look at the local favourites that won big:

Top Food Delivery Winners: For all those times you ordered in, these are the restaurants that received the most orders and love. The top spots went to Truffles, Nandana Palace, Meghana Foods, Magnolia Bakery, and RNR Biryani - Taste of 1953.

Top Dine-Out Winners: When it comes to the best places to visit with family and friends, these restaurants were the top picks: Liyans-Burgers & Wings, Harlis Fine Baking, Sharief Bhai Biryani, Gladia Brewery & Kitchen, and Iron Hill Bengaluru.

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1.3 Crore Votes: Swiggy Awards Makes History!

This year's awards were the biggest in Swiggy's history. Across the country, a total of 6.43 lakh unique customers cast a whopping 1.3 crore votes. That's 2.2 times more votes than last year! The excitement was real, with about 43.8 lakh customers sharing voting links and 25,000 new users signing up just to vote.

The awards recognised 15,000 brands across more than 160 cities in 110 different categories, with a special focus on high-volume cities like Delhi.

"Bengaluru's love for food is amazing"

Speaking on the incredible response, Siddharth Bhakoo, CBO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, "Bengaluru is at the forefront of India's most dynamic food markets, and its customers create new trends with their choices. The huge response to this year's Swiggy Restaurant Awards shows the immense love Bengalureans have for food. We are thrilled to honour these restaurants, from old iconic brands to new-gen favourites, that represent Bengaluru's unique food culture."

Nationwide, Biryani is still Number 1!

No surprises here—Biryani once again became the most popular dish nationwide, bagging a total of 7.02 lakh votes. It was followed by Pizza, North Indian, Burger, and Chinese cuisines.

The 2026 edition also introduced new categories to keep up with customer trends, including EatRight, Corporate/Desk Eats, Pasta, Arabic, Cheesecake, Mandi, and Grills & Shawaya.

To celebrate local culture, regional categories like Naati Style Biryani, Rayalaseema dishes, South Indian breakfast, and Marathi food were also added, making the awards even more special.

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