Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. Sumathi IPS went undercover at a bus stand to assess women’s safety. In just three hours, nearly 40 men attempted to harass her late at night.

Hyderabad: A senior police commissioner wanted to see for herself what women go through in the city at night. So, she went to a bus stand dressed as a regular person to understand the ground reality of women's safety. In just three hours, about 40 men tried to harass her.

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This happened in Hyderabad. Malkajgiri Police Commissioner V. Sumathi IPS decided to conduct this unique experiment to see the force's limitations firsthand. On the night of May 1st, she went to the busy Dilsukhnagar bus stand area. She pretended to be a regular traveller and spent about three hours there, dressed in simple clothes.

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Women's Safety: Top Cop Goes Undercover

The Commissioner was at the bus stop from 12:30 AM to 3:30 AM. She stood there without her official title or security guards, and didn't cover her face. In that short time, around 40 men approached her with the intention to harass. They had no idea she was the Commissioner and spoke to her with lewd undertones, asking unnecessary questions. The group of harassers was a mix of people, from drug addicts to highly educated young men.

To ensure her safety, a police team in plain clothes was stationed a little distance away. Every time a man bothered her, the Commissioner would give a signal, and the police would immediately catch him. About half of those caught were students and employees from the private sector. Some were drunk.

Instead of filing criminal cases, the police decided to give them counselling. They were educated on how to behave respectfully towards women in public spaces and taught about the importance of women's safety.

V. Sumathi IPS said she undertook this experiment to directly experience the insecurity that women who travel or return from work late at night face. She added that the findings from this check will help strengthen the city's night patrolling system and increase CCTV surveillance at bus stands and railway stations.

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