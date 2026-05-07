Two youths have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly assaulting two police constables during a late-night roadside drinking party. The incident took place around 3 AM in Akashvani Layout when police questioned four men drinking inside a car parked in the middle of the road. The accused allegedly abused, punched and kicked cops.

Bengaluru: The Amruthahalli police have arrested two people, including a private college student, for allegedly misbehaving and assaulting police constables. The incident happened when the cops questioned the youths for holding a drinking party in their car, parked right in the middle of a road in the wee hours of the morning.

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The arrested individuals are Dev Harsh from Mariyappanapalya and Aryan. The police are now on the lookout for two others, Chand and Mrinal, who fled the scene. The constables who were attacked, Hanumantha Alagundi and Rudrappa, were on patrol duty in Akashvani Layout when the accused behaved badly with them. Officials said that the policemen received treatment for their injuries and have since recovered.

Uniform torn, goondagiri on display

Here's what happened. Around 3 AM on May 1st, near Dasarahalli's Akashvani Layout, four youths were having a drinking session in their car. The group included B.Tech students Harsh, Chand, and Mrinal, along with Aryan, a private company employee. At the same time, Amruthahalli police constables Rudrappa and Hanumantha were on their patrol rounds on that route.

The policemen objected to them drinking in the middle of the road. This angered one of the youths, who started abusing the cops, shouting, 'Karnataka Police Ma*** Chor'. When one of the constables tried to get his lathi from the bike, all four of them grabbed him from behind.

The accused then tore the constable's uniform, punched and kicked the policemen, and fled the scene. Following the incident, an FIR was registered at the Amruthahalli police station based on a complaint filed by the injured constable, Rudrappa. The police eventually tracked down and arrested two of them using the car's registration number. An investigation is underway to find the absconding duo, Chand and Mrinal, police officials confirmed.

Students from rich families

It has come to light that except for Mrinal, the other three accused are from locally well-to-do families. Sources believe that their arrogance and behaviour stemmed from their wealth.