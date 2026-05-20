A Bengaluru techie’s viral post comparing daily life in Germany and Bengaluru has sparked debate online. The post highlighted differences in work culture, traffic, commuting, silence, social life, and work-life balance, drawing mixed reactions.

A Bengaluru-based tech professional has sparked a major discussion on social media after comparing his daily life in Germany with his current routine in India’s IT capital. The viral post, shared on X by a user identified as Tanuj, has drawn widespread attention online, with many users relating to the sharp contrast in work culture, lifestyle, travel, and social life between the two places.

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The post, which has already garnered more than 257.5K views, highlighted how moving from Germany to Bengaluru significantly changed his everyday routine. According to Tanuj, the shift affected everything from his morning environment and commuting experience to workplace culture and work-life balance.

Germany Vs Bengaluru Daily Routine

In his viral post, Tanuj compared various aspects of his day-to-day life in both locations.

According to him, life in Bengaluru begins with the sound of traffic, followed by morning walks or runs inside gated communities and long commutes that can stretch up to 1.5 hours to reach the office. He also mentioned that work culture in Bengaluru involves more meetings, brainstorming sessions, tea breaks, game breaks, and constant interaction with colleagues. Even after returning home, work often continues late into the night, with meetings extending until 10 pm.

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In contrast, he described life in Germany as quieter and more structured. He said mornings there began in complete silence, with runs in nature and clean air. Public transport made commuting easier, while work culture focused more on productivity and less on unnecessary discussions. Lunches were usually solitary, random breaks were rare, and work typically ended once office hours were over.

At the end of the post, he asked users a simple question: “Which life would you choose?”

Reason Behind Returning To India

Tanuj later clarified that he moved back to India mainly because of family reasons and a sense of belonging.

“I moved because of family reasons and also belongingness in India. Both were missing in Germany,” he wrote.

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Social Media Users Share Mixed Reactions

The post triggered mixed reactions online, with users sharing their own experiences of living in India and abroad.

One user commented: "I choose India. Not because Germany is bad, but because India gives ordinary people a chance to dream bigger. The sound of buses, trucks and people rushing every morning reminds me that millions are already awake, working hard to feed their families and build a better future."

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A second user commented: "I lived in Netherlands for almost a decade, and moved to village in South. I still feel the difference thou."

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A third user commented: "As someone in Bengaluru tech, this hits hard. Germany sounds like ‘deep work, clean air, log off at 6’. Bengaluru is ‘noise, chaos, traffic, but energy, community, and late-night Zooms’. For building career + network, I’d pick BLR for now, but I’d love German-style work-life balance with Indian-style people and food one day. Maybe the real dream is: earn like Germany, chill like Germany, vibes like Bengaluru."

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