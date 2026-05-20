BMTC has launched its longest Vajra Vistara AC bus route connecting Bengaluru and Tumakuru. The new Volvo service will operate 54 daily trips with fares fixed at Rs 120, offering improved inter-city connectivity for commuters.

In a major boost to inter-city public transport connectivity, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has launched its longest AC bus route, linking Bengaluru with Tumakuru. The move comes at a time when discussions surrounding the growing connection between Bengaluru and Tumakuru have intensified, with Home Minister G Parameshwara recently advocating renaming Tumakuru as “Bengaluru North District” due to its close proximity to the capital city.

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Expanding its network beyond Bengaluru city limits, BMTC has now introduced Vajra Vistara AC bus services to Tumakuru, located nearly 70 kilometres from Bengaluru. The new service marks another step in BMTC’s suburban expansion after extending operations to areas such as Kanakapura, Ramanagara, and Channapatna.

10 Volvo Buses To Operate On New Route

According to BMTC officials, the Vajra Vistara AC service to Tumakuru has been introduced following strong public demand for comfortable inter-city travel. Initially, 10 Volvo AC buses will operate on route number V EX TMK-1.

The fare for the journey has been fixed at Rs 120. BMTC stated that the buses will collectively make 54 trips every day, with a frequency of approximately 20 minutes between services.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Flags Off Service

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah officially inaugurated the new bus service in Tumakuru on Tuesday in the presence of several cabinet colleagues, including Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Officials said the service is expected to benefit daily commuters, office-goers, and passengers travelling frequently between Bengaluru and Tumakuru.

Key Stops Along The Bengaluru-Tumakuru Route

The buses operating on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru route will stop at several important locations, including Navarang, Govardhana Theatre, Goraguntepalya, Jalahalli Cross, T Dasarahalli, 8th Mile, Widia Stop, and Kyathasandra.

BMTC Clarifies Services Will Not Affect KSRTC Operations

BMTC officials clarified that the newly introduced AC services would complement existing KSRTC operations rather than compete with them. At present, KSRTC operates regular inter-district bus services between Bengaluru and Tumakuru.

Officials explained that public demand for premium AC connectivity led to discussions between BMTC and KSRTC, following which permission was granted for BMTC to operate Vajra Vistara buses on the route. Since the new service has limited stops, most of which are located within Bengaluru city limits, officials stated that it would not affect KSRTC’s existing non-AC services.