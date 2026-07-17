A man in Delhi's Burari area allegedly shot his girlfriend and then himself. Police discovered the bodies with gunshot wounds and a pistol. A lengthy WhatsApp message revealed the motive was family opposition to their planned marriage.

Man Shoots Girlfriend, Self in Delhi's Burari

A tragic incident unfolded in the Kamal Vihar area of Burari area in the national capital where a man allegedly shot his girlfriend dead before turning the weapon on himself. The victims were discovered with fatal injuries along with a weapon, following a report to the police control room on Thursday afternoon, Delhi police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest the man ended both their lives after expressing deep distress over his family's opposition to their marriage. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the North District Raja Banthiya provided the details on the discovery and informed that authorities recovered the bodies sustaining gunshot injuries at the Kamal Vihar location. He said, "We received a PCR call around 3:30 pm(Thursday) reporting that a man and a woman had sustained gunshot wounds in the Kamal Vihar area of Burari. Upon arrival, we found two bodies, a male and a female, both with gunshot injuries; a pistol was lying at the scene."

Explaining the motive behind the incident, DCP North Raja Banthiya shared that the man had left a final message for his relatives. "During our investigation, we found a lengthy message the young man had sent to his family's WhatsApp group. In it, he stated that he and the woman loved each other and wanted to get married but were unable to do so due to family opposition; he expressed deep distress over this and admitted to shooting the woman and taking his own life. We are currently investigating the matter further," he said.

Similar Incident: Delhi Cop Kills Wife, Dies by Suicide

In a similar incident earlier this week, a Delhi Police constable accused of shooting his wife dead in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area died by suicide after allegedly shooting himself with his service revolver, police said. The constable, identified as Manish Bhati, had been absconding since Sunday evening, when he allegedly killed his wife following a dispute.

According to police, Bhati's body was found on Tuesday evening in a park near Mayur Vihar in East Delhi. Preliminary investigation suggests that he died by suicide using his service weapon. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, Bhati had allegedly shot his wife dead on a road in Kalyanpuri after an argument while the couple was travelling on a scooter. Police said the couple got into a dispute during the ride, following which Bhati stopped the scooter and allegedly opened fire on his wife before fleeing the scene.

The incident was witnessed by four to five passersby, who rushed the injured woman to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw. However, she later succumbed to her injuries. Following the incident, Delhi Police had launched a manhunt to trace the absconding constable and had been scanning CCTV footage from the area as part of the investigation. (ANI)