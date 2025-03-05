Zepto charging iPhone users more? Viral Insta video sparks shock, memes and counterclaims (WATCH)

A viral Instagram video claims Zepto charges iPhone users more than Android users for the same products. Prices showed shocking differences, sparking outrage, memes, and counterclaims. Zepto users are now questioning: glitch, algorithm, or strategy?

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 2:10 PM IST

A viral Instagram video has left Zepto users stunned after two users compared prices of everyday essentials on the app—one using an iPhone and the other a OnePlus device. To their shock, the prices on the iPhone were dramatically higher than those shown on the Android phone.

The duo had come across a reel claiming Zepto was overcharging iPhone users and decided to test it themselves. Their findings? Jaw-dropping price gaps. While coriander leaves cost ₹5 on OnePlus, the same was ₹14 on iPhone. A simple egg cheese sandwich was listed at ₹50 on OnePlus but a whopping ₹119 on iPhone. The pattern continued with beverages: Vietnamese coffee was ₹90 on OnePlus and nearly double at ₹189 on iPhone.

The iPhone user in the video looked visibly upset, calling it “unfair” and warning fellow iPhone users that they were being “looted.” One of them even joked that people should place orders from their parents’ phones instead.

iPhone users feel scammed, Android users feel mocked

As the video gained traction, Instagram users flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from anger to hilarious memes.

“Zepto indirectly calling Android users poor…?” one user joked.

“Bro, even my Android phone is showing iPhone prices! I feel betrayed.”

“Shittttt, I feel scammed @zeptonow!” one person wrote, tagging Zepto.

While Zepto has yet to respond, this incident has raised questions about whether the app adjusts prices based on device type—a practice seen in certain industries. Is this a glitch, an intentional pricing strategy, or just a misunderstanding? Until Zepto clarifies, iPhone users might just start borrowing their Android friends’ phones for grocery shopping.

