Hyderabad student orders via Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy to see who delivers quickest. Here's who won

A Hyderabad woman turned her curiosity into a quick experiment, pitting three quick-commerce apps – Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart – against each other to determine who delivers the fastest. The results had social media users talking.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 2:34 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 2:34 PM IST

A Hyderabad woman turned her curiosity into a quick experiment, pitting three quick-commerce apps – Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart – against each other to determine who delivers the fastest. The results had social media users talking.

Sneha, a student of the Indian School of Business (ISB) studying at the Hyderabad campus, shared this experiment in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter). She and her friend Aryan ordered different items from the apps simultaneously to test their promised delivery times.

"Doing good this random experiment at isb campus lol. Ordering from all qcommerce apps together > Swiggy showed 21 mins ordered sid farm's milk packet > Zepto showed 8 mins ordered milky mist paneer > Blinkit showed 13 mins for one super you and one whole truth protien bar," She wrote.

 

Results you ask? Well, Blinkit stole the show, arriving first. Swiggy Instamart followed in second place, while Zepto lagged behind, taking 30 minutes despite its initial promise of 10 minutes.

According to Sneha, a chat with the Zepto delivery partner revealed the delay was due to the store’s distance from the campus.

