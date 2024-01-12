Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Suchana Seth case: Goa Police disclose eyeliner-written note found with son's body; check details

    Suchana Seth, the CEO of a Bengaluru-based start-up, underwent a routine medical examination under police supervision on Thursday. Following the examination, she was returned to Goa's Calangute police station.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

    The Goa Police on Thursday revealed that Suchana Seth, arrested for the alleged murder of her four-year-old son, left a note found in the bag containing the child's body. Astonishingly, the note, expressing her distress over a court order granting custody rights to her estranged husband, was written using an eyeliner.

    Investigations revealed that her strong desire for complete custody, even if divorce was granted by the court.

    "The custody of my son should remain with me no matter what, even if the court grants us divorce, I want the custody of my son," the note said. Suchana's anguish over the court's decision became apparent through this chilling revelation.

    Suchana Seth, the CEO of a Bengaluru-based start-up, underwent a routine medical examination under police supervision on Thursday. Following the examination, she was returned to Goa's Calangute police station. The arrest unfolded on Tuesday when she was apprehended attempting to flee in a taxi with her son's lifeless body concealed in a bag.

    The shocking events came to light when staff at the Goa service apartment, where Suchana stayed with her son, discovered blood stains in her room after her departure. Notably, the child was conspicuously absent.

    Initially claiming her son was at a friend's place in Goa, suspicion arose when the taxi driver, who transported her, was summoned to the police station. Subsequent scrutiny of her luggage led to the heart-wrenching discovery of her son's lifeless body.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
