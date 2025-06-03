Hundreds of RCB fans missed the IPL final in Ahmedabad due to a delayed SpiceJet flight from Bengaluru. Fans, who arrived at the airport early, expressed outrage over the delay and lack of clear communication from the airline.

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans displayed their passion and frustration not only on the cricket field but also at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Chaos unfolded early Sunday morning as fans erupted in anger over a delayed SpiceJet flight.

Hundreds of RCB supporters had arrived at the airport as early as 6 am, eager to fly to Ahmedabad to witness the IPL final between RCB and Punjab. With dreams of watching their team lift their IPL trophy, fans had high hopes for a smooth journey.

However, their plans were upended when the SpiceJet flight (SG-xyz), originally scheduled to depart at 8 am, was delayed—first by an hour, then repeatedly. By 10 am, the flight had still not taken off, leading to frustration and anger among passengers.

RCB fans stranded at airport

Tempers flared as fans confronted SpiceJet staff at the terminal, demanding explanations. Many began recording and sharing their ordeal on social media, criticising the airline and airport authorities for the lack of clear communication and assistance.

“We came here well in advance. Our only dream was to watch the final live. Because of SpiceJet’s carelessness, we’re now likely to miss it,” a visibly upset fan told reporters.

Several passengers also accused the airline of failing to provide a valid reason for the delay or updates on when the flight would depart.

No official response from airline yet

SpiceJet has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident. Meanwhile, disappointed fans have taken to social media to vent their anger, with many stating that their long-awaited dream of witnessing RCB in the final may now go unfulfilled.