Drake stunned fans worldwide by betting ₹6.41 crore on RCB to win their first IPL title, highlighting the league's global appeal ahead of the 2025 final against Punjab Kings

In an unexpected move that grabbed international attention, Canadian rapper and Grammy-winning artist Drake placed a staggering bet of ₹6.41 crore on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to secure their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title. The bet was reportedly made just hours ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2025 final between RCB and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Drake and his passion for Sports betting

Known for his passion for global sports betting, Drake revealed the wager through an Instagram post, showcasing a screenshot from the cryptocurrency-based platform Stake. His post included RCB’s popular slogan “Ee Sala Cup Namde,” a Kannada phrase meaning “This year, the cup is ours.” Drake’s endorsement of the slogan propelled it into global consciousness, particularly among his North American fanbase, where cricket is still gaining traction.

The odds for an RCB victory were set at 1.75, indicating that Drake stood to earn roughly ₹11.11 crore if the team triumphed. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar in the final, had been riding a wave of confidence following a commanding win over PBKS in Qualifier 1. Despite making multiple appearances in the finals since the league’s debut in 2008, RCB had never managed to win the championship. Many supporters believed that this year could finally be their moment.

Punjab Kings, captained by Shreyas Iyer, also came into the final with hopes of clinching their first IPL title. Their journey to the final included a thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, which added to the intensity of the title clash.

The 2025 IPL final turned out to be a landmark event, not just for Indian cricket but for global sports culture. It was the first time in three years that a new champion was guaranteed. The buzz surrounding the final spurred international betting activity, with reports suggesting that over ₹8,300 crore (more than $1 billion) was wagered during the tournament. Bets ranged from predictions on individual performances to the overall winner.

Drake’s headline-making wager not only underscored the IPL’s ever-expanding global reach but also served as a testament to the league's emergence as a premier sporting spectacle on the world stage.