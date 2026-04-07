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Karnataka PSI Sparks Outrage After Making 12 Cops Stand In Scorching Heat With Rifles
A controversy erupted in Chitradurga after PSI Netravathi punished 12 police staff by making them stand in extreme heat with rifles for hours. Several personnel fell ill, prompting hospital visits. Staff called it inhuman and complained to officers.
Chitradurga police staff punished in the sun
The police force is known for strict discipline, and punishments are not new. But an incident at a police station in Chikkajajur, Chitradurga, has sparked a major controversy. PSI Netravathi punished 12 of her own staff for alleged negligence, leading to a wider debate on whether discipline crossed into inhuman treatment.
Three Hours In Blazing Heat With Rifles
As punishment, 12 police personnel, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), were made to stand outside the station from 2 PM to 5 PM, the hottest part of the day. They were also asked to carry heavy rifles on their shoulders for the entire duration, making the situation physically exhausting in extreme heat conditions.
Health Scare Among Police Staff
Chitradurga is currently facing very high temperatures, making outdoor conditions harsh. After standing for three hours, several staff members felt weak and dizzy. Some even required medical attention and were taken to Holalkere Government Hospital. The incident raised serious concerns about the health risks involved in such punishments.
Anger Within The Force, Complaint Filed
The punished staff strongly objected to the treatment, calling it the “height of arrogance.” They argued that if there was negligence, proper procedures like an inquiry or official notice should have been followed. Instead, they said, they were subjected to an unfair and humiliating punishment, leading them to complain to senior officials.
Inquiry Ordered, Debate On Human Rights
Chitradurga Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranjit Bandaru has taken note of the issue and ordered a detailed investigation. DySP Girish Gowda will submit a report soon. The incident has triggered public criticism, with many calling it a violation of basic human rights. The department now faces tough questions as people wait for action against the PSI.
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