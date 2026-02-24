South Western Railway has announced a special one-trip express train between Yeshwantpur and Talaguppa for the Sirsi Marikamba Devi Jatra. The service aims to manage heavy passenger rush and ensure smooth travel for devotees.

In view of the heavy passenger rush expected during the renowned Sirsi Marikamba Devi Jatra, the South Western Railway has announced special train services between Yeshwantpur and Talaguppa. The initiative aims to provide additional travel options and ensure smooth connectivity for devotees and other passengers travelling to attend the annual festival.

Yeshwantpur–Talaguppa Special Express Announced

The Yeshwantpur–Talaguppa Special Express (Train No. 06587) will depart from Yeshwantpur at 10.45 pm on February 27 and arrive at Talaguppa at 5.05 am on February 28.

For the return journey, the Talaguppa–Yeshwantpur Special Express (Train No. 06588) will leave Talaguppa at 9.30 am on February 28 and reach Yeshwantpur at 5.15 pm the same day.

The special service will comprise 20 coaches, including:

One First AC-cum-AC 2-Tier coach

Two AC 3-Tier coaches

Ten Sleeper Class coaches

Five General Second Class coaches

Two SLR/D coaches

The train will halt at Tumakuru, Tiptur, Arsikere, Birur Junction, Tarikere, Bhadravathi, Shivamogga Town, Konagavalli Halt, Haranahalli Halt, Kumsi, Arasalu Halt, Kenchanalu Halt, Anandapuram, Adderi Halt and Sagara Jambagaru.

Tri-Weekly Express Extended Up to Talaguppa

In addition, the Railways has temporarily extended the Yeshwantpur–Shivamogga Town Tri-weekly Express (Train Nos. 16581/16582) up to Talaguppa for a single trip.

The train departing from Yeshwantpur on March 1 will run up to Talaguppa instead of terminating at Shivamogga Town. The return service will also originate from Talaguppa. This extension is applicable only for this one trip.

Train No. 16581 will depart from Yeshwantpur at 12.15 am and reach Talaguppa at 9.00 am on the same day. The return train (No. 16582) will leave Talaguppa at 10.00 pm and arrive at Yeshwantpur at 4.45 am the following morning.

Beyond Shivamogga Town, the train will halt at Konagavalli Halt, Haranahalli Halt, Kumsi, Arasalu Halt, Kenchanalu Halt, Anandapuram, Adderi Halt and Sagara Jambagaru.

The additional services are expected to significantly ease travel for passengers heading to Talaguppa during the festival period.