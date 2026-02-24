A 15-year-old boy was beaten to death by classmates after a special class in Shivamogga’s Sulebailu area. The teen collapsed on the spot following a violent assault. Police have launched a probe amid fears of communal tension.

A 15-year-old boy, Sanketh, was brutally beaten to death by his classmates in the Sulebailu area on the outskirts of Shivamogga. The incident occurred when students were returning home after attending special classes late in the evening.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to reports, a fight broke out among the students. Three boys from another community were allegedly attacking a student named Girish. Sanketh intervened to help his friend, after which the attackers turned their violence towards him. The assault was so severe that Sanketh collapsed on the spot. Doctors later confirmed that he had died before he could be brought to the hospital.

Police Take Precautionary Measures

Following the incident, there are concerns that Sanketh’s death could trigger communal tension in the region. The Tunganagar Police Station has taken precautionary measures to maintain law and order.

Senior police officers, including Nikhil K, visited the incident site and the hospital to gather details about the case.

Injured Student Girish Shares Details of the Attack

Speaking about the incident, injured student Girish said he was taken to a field after leaving school and was attacked by five to six boys.

“They beat me severely, and I almost fainted due to the blows. When I regained consciousness, I saw Sanketh lying on the ground and immediately called our teacher. The teacher rushed Sanketh to the hospital. The boys who attacked us are said to be from Idgah Nagar in Sulebailu,” Girish said.

He also alleged that some of the attackers were students who had failed the 10th standard but were attending 9th standard classes and causing disturbances in school.

“Even when the headmaster is present, they create trouble. Our special classes run from 8:30 in the morning to around 9:30 at night, and parents often come to pick us up because of the late hours,” he added.

Political Reaction and Allegations of Negligence

Reacting to the incident, MLA K S Eshwarappa stated that the fight occurred around 9:30 pm, after which Sanketh was attacked.

The MLA said that such fights among school students had been occurring repeatedly and alleged that teachers and police were aware of the situation.

Expressing strong anger, he questioned the authorities, saying, “Is the police department only here to collect money from Hindus?”

He further criticised the presence of overage students in lower classes, questioning how students who had failed the 10th standard were allowed to continue disturbing others.

The MLA also blamed administrative negligence for Sanketh’s death.

Addressing legal restrictions on revealing the identities of minors, he remarked, “Children are given names at birth. Take your law and throw it into the dustbin.”

Investigation Underway

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident. Police are monitoring the area to prevent any possible communal violence following the attack.