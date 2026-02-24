Doctors across Karnataka will suspend OPD services from March 11 to 15 over medicine shortages, salary delays and pending service demands. They have warned of an indefinite strike from March 16 if the government fails to resolve the issues.

Patients planning to visit government hospitals in Karnataka next week may face significant inconvenience, as doctors across the state have announced a five-day suspension of Out-Patient Department (OPD) services from March 11 to 15. The decision has been taken to press for a series of long-pending demands related to service conditions, medicine supply and salary issues. The doctors have also warned that if the government fails to respond positively, they will launch an indefinite strike from March 16.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Dr Ravindranath M Meti, State President of the State Government Medical Officers' Association, said the protest would intensify if the authorities do not initiate discussions and resolve their concerns. He stated that all doctors, officers and Health Department staff would participate in the indefinite strike if their demands remain unmet.

Shortage Of Medicines In Government Hospitals

One of the primary concerns raised by the association is the acute shortage of medicines in government hospitals across the state. The doctors have demanded that the government streamline the supply chain and ensure a regular and uninterrupted supply of essential drugs.

They also pointed out that the Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) Rules have not been amended since 1973, despite the requirement that they be revised every three years. The association has urged the government to update these rules immediately.

Seniority Lists And Appointments To N-Cadre Posts

The association has further demanded that seniority lists for all cadres in the Health Department be published on time to ensure transparency in promotions and postings.

Another key demand is that Health Department doctors, officers and staff be appointed to N-cadre posts in autonomous institutions under the Medical Education Department, the Food Safety and Quality Department, and urban local bodies, including city corporations.

Vacancies, Job Security And Salary Issues

The doctors have also called for the immediate filling of all vacant posts for doctors, paramedics and other staff in government hospitals.

They have demanded job security and timely salary revisions for contract doctors and employees, including those working under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Raising a serious concern, the association stated that nearly 6,000 employees working under centrally sponsored schemes have reportedly been receiving their salaries only once every three to four months for the past decade. They have demanded that salaries be disbursed every month within the first week and brought on par with those of staff under the Medical Education Department.

The press conference was also attended by Mallikarjuna B Ballari, State President of the Health Department Employees' Central Association; Dr PR Thimmaraju, Secretary of the doctors' association; and H. Puttaraju, General Secretary of the employees' association.

Government Employees’ Association Extends Support

The protest has received support from the Karnataka State Government Employees' Association. Its President, CS Shadakshari, announced full backing for the strike proposed by medical officers and Health Department staff.

With the strike date approaching, patients across Karnataka may experience disruptions to routine medical services if the standoff between the doctors and the government remains unresolved.