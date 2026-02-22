PM Narendra Modi launched the Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train, hailed by CM Yogi Adityanath as a 'major gift'. The new rail services, along with the 12-lane highway, reduce the Delhi-Meerut commute from 5 hours to just 45 minutes.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that PM Modi has once again presented a "major gift".

Addressing a large gathering in Meerut, CM Yogi said, "Prime Minister has once again presented a major gift: the Namo Bharat Semi-Speed Rail. Meerut is being presented with the gift of a metro train along with the Namo Bharat train, just before Holi".

Delhi-Meerut Travel Time Slashed

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformation of the Meerut-Delhi route, from a 4-5 hour journey to just 40-45 minutes, thanks to the 12-lane highway and expressway. "10-11 years ago, the distance from Meerut to Delhi was a challenge in itself. It took 4-5 hours of hard work to cover it... But today, a 12-lane highway and expressway connect Delhi to Meerut. A total of 40-45 minutes to reach Delhi. The new gifts of the Prime Minister today, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and the Meerut Metro, are in themselves bringing this distance even closer..."

PM Modi Inaugurates Services

Earlier, PM Modi flagged off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station. From there, the Prime Minister undertook the Metro Ride to Meerut South Station, where he interacted with students. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP President and Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary, along with officials, accompanied the Prime Minister.

Rs 12,930 Crore in Development Projects

PM Modi also inaugurated and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut.

About the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor

The Prime Minister dedicated the entire 82 Km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. He inaugurated the remaining sections of India's first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). These include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

With a design speed of 180 km per hour, Namo Bharat is India's first Regional Rapid Transit System. It will connect major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut with Delhi at a faster pace. (ANI)