South India's 1st interstate metro Bengaluru-Hosur advances amid opposition from pro-Kannada activists

    The Bengaluru-Hosur Namma Metro, South India's first interstate metro project, is advancing to its final feasibility stage. Spanning 23 kilometers, the project faces significant opposition from pro-Kannada activists and urban transport experts, raising concerns about its benefits and future implementation.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 1:26 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

    The Bengaluru-Hosur Namma Metro project, South India's first inter-state metro initiative, is advancing to its final feasibility stage. This 23-kilometer extension will connect Bommasandra in Karnataka to Hosur in Tamil Nadu. However, the project faces strong opposition from pro-Kannada activists and urban transport experts.

    The feasibility study, which started last December with approval from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is nearing completion. Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) officials have met with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) representatives to seek cooperation for the project's implementation. Despite these efforts, BMRCL has shown limited interest, and the project’s future remains uncertain.

    Inter-State Metro: Tamil Nadu begins feasibility study while protests continue in Karnataka

    Originally planned as a 20.5-kilometre line, the project now includes an additional 2.5 kilometres in Tamil Nadu to accommodate the terminal station on the outskirts of Hosur. The 23-kilometre route will span 12 kilometres in Karnataka and 11 kilometres in Tamil Nadu, extending the RV Road - Bommasandra yellow line from Electronic City to Hosur. Preliminary plans have identified sites for 12 stations, including Bommasandra, Narayana Hospital, Attibele Industrial Area, Attibele, Sipkot Industrial Park, and Hosur Bus Terminals.

    Currently, the Tamil Nadu government has covered the entire cost of the feasibility report. There is a possibility that BMRCL will also request funding support during the project's implementation phase. Last July, BMRCL commissioned a separate feasibility report from Hyderabad-based RV Associates for extending the metro by 11 kilometres up to Attibele. This report is expected in six months.

    Why pro-Kannada activists oppose the proposed Karnataka-Tamil Nadu Metro line

    BMRCL officials have stated that they will review the feasibility report from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. and evaluate the project's pros and cons with government approval. Decisions regarding the project's implementation and funding, including technical considerations and inter-state coordination, will be made later.

    Opposition to the project is strong among urban transport experts and pro-Kannada organizations. Critics argue that the extension to Hosur may not benefit Bengaluru significanttly and could negatively impact local industries. 

