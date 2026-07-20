A son treated his retired mother to a luxury weekend in Bengaluru after she spent months caring for her injured parents. His heartfelt post has gone viral.

A social media post by X user Rahul Mathur about treating his retired mother to a relaxing weekend in Bengaluru has touched many people online.

Rahul reflected on his mother's long career and the family challenges she faced after retirement. He wrote that his mother had promised to visit his new house in Bengaluru after retiring earlier this year. However, those plans were delayed after both of his grandparents suffered injuries. His grandmother broke her femur, while his grandfather fractured his shoulder.

Rahul said his mother spent the next three months managing hospital visits, doctor appointments, and household staff while caring for her parents. Things began to improve earlier this month, with his grandmother slowly recovering and his grandfather's shoulder almost fully healed.

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Mother Spent 30 Years in Sales, Travelling Overnight Economy Flights

Looking back at her career, Rahul said his mother spent more than 30 years in sales, often travelling across India on overnight economy flights. She sometimes spent over 25 weeks at a stretch on work trips. Corporate life was tougher then, with Saturday work being common and concepts like half-days and work-from-home non-existent.

"This weekend, I gave mom a small treat - she's in BLR to see the house, enjoy the F&B scene & unwind over a long relaxed weekend at a very nice hotel," he wrote. He deliberately kept his schedule free from work meetings to spend time with her.

Rahul said the greatest joy of adulthood is being able to give back to one's family. Many users were touched. One commented, "This is the whole point of building something."