A Delhi Uber driver owns two flats earning Rs 80,000 monthly rent but still drives 12 hours daily. He was told he was "of no use" after a heart attack.

A Delhi Uber driver who earns Rs 80,000 a month in rental income continues to drive 12 hours daily, not for money, but to prove his worth after being told he was "of no use" following a heart attack.

The interaction was shared on Instagram by Aastha Seth, who said she struck up a conversation with the driver during her ride. According to Seth, the driver is originally from Bihar's Samastipur and worked at a relative's factory in Delhi. His life took a turn after he suffered a heart attack last year.

Instead of receiving support during recovery, he was allegedly told he was "of no use" because he could no longer perform physically demanding work and was asked to leave the factory.

Driver Owns Two Flats, Still Works to Prove Himself

Seth revealed that the driver owns two flats worth around Rs 80 lakh in a residential society near Noida Electronic City. Together, the properties generate approximately Rs 80,000 in monthly rental income. Despite having the financial means to stay home, he drives an Uber from 10 am to 10 pm, earning an additional Rs 50,000 every month.

"He had the choice and still has the choice to stop, rest and stay at home. But he chooses to work as an Uber driver... just to show those people that his heart attack doesn't make him useless or worthless," Seth wrote.

She added that the driver has saved both flats for his two daughters and owns ancestral property in Bihar.

The story has resonated widely online, with many praising the driver's perseverance. "Keep going uncle," one user commented, while another wrote, "Boss you are real hero."