Seven accused, including a self-styled astrologer, have been remanded to judicial custody in connection with a murder during a violent home invasion in Siddapur taluk of Uttara Kannada. The crime followed a dispute linked to an illicit relationship.

In connection with the murder of a man and the assault of others during a violent home invasion in Avaraguppa village of Siddapur taluk in Uttara Kannada district, police have arrested seven accused, including a self-styled astrologer. All the accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody. The incident, which occurred on Monday night, has sent shockwaves through the region.

Brawl Over Illicit Affair Turns Fatal

According to police, a brawl broke out in Avaraguppa on February 2 following a dispute over an illicit relationship between Suchitra Naik and astrologer Kamalakar Bhat. During the scuffle, Vasantha Jatya Naik (43), the brother of Suchitra’s husband, was stabbed to death, while others were assaulted.

Seven Arrested, Produced Before Court

Following the investigation, police arrested seven accused—Suchitra Naik, Lokanath Naik, astrologer Kamalakar Bhat, Akash M, Mohammed Mufuz, Faisal and Irfan. They were produced before the court, which subsequently remanded all seven to judicial custody.

Family Dispute And Allegations Of Harassment

Police said Mahesh Naik, a resident of Avaraguppa, was married to Suchitra, who hails from Hosur, and the couple has two daughters. A few months ago, Suchitra reportedly left her husband and began living with Kamalakar Bhat at his house in Shivamogga, along with her children. The daughters later informed their father about the illicit relationship and alleged harassment.

Home Invasion Leads To Killing

On February 1, one of the daughters returned to her father’s house. Enraged by this, Suchitra, Kamalakar and the other accused allegedly broke into Mahesh Naik’s house and attempted to forcibly take the girl away. During the ensuing argument and scuffle, Vasantha Jatya Naik was stabbed, leading to his death.