Bengaluru Weather Latest Update: Summer Hits Bengaluru Hard-Temperature Crosses 33°C
Bengaluru, once known for its cool climate, has now turned into a hot city. The maximum temperature has already crossed 33 degrees Celsius at the beginning of summer, and the heat is palpable even at night.
Bengaluru's Unprecedented Summer Heat Arrives Early
The Garden City is experiencing a sudden heatwave, with temperatures soaring past 33°C just 10 days into summer, leaving residents exhausted and concerned.
Is Bengaluru the New Kalburgi? City Swelters in Unexpected Heat
Residents are comparing Bengaluru's scorching weather to that of traditionally hotter regions like North Karnataka as the city's climate takes a drastic turn.
Bengaluru Temperature Breakdown: Airport Area Hits Nearly 35°C
While the city recorded 33.4°C, the area around Kempegowda International Airport is even hotter, reaching a maximum of 34.7°C, intensifying the heatwave.
No Nighttime Relief: Bengaluru's Minimum Temperatures on the Rise
The heat persists even after sunset. Rising minimum temperatures mean nights are no longer cool, forcing increased reliance on fans and air conditioners for comfort.
Brace for More: Weather Forecast Predicts Continued Rise in Bengaluru's Temperatures
With summer just beginning, the weather department warns that the current upward trend in temperature is expected to continue, raising alarms for April and May.
