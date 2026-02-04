In Siddapur, Uttara Kannada, astrologer Kamalakar Bhat is accused of having an illicit affair that allegedly led to the murder of Vasanth Naik. Photos of Bhat with state BJP leaders went viral, sparking political controversy.

In Siddapur, Uttara Kannada, the high-profile case involving astrologer Kamalakar Bhat has taken a sharp political turn. Bhat is accused of having an illicit relationship with a married woman, Suchitra, which allegedly led to the murder of her husband, Vasanth Naik. The case has attracted widespread attention as photos of the accused with state BJP leaders have gone viral on social media, sparking controversy and political debates across Karnataka. Leaders are now questioning the role of public representatives in allegedly nurturing or supporting individuals involved in criminal acts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Legislative Council Member BK Hariprasad Raises Questions

Legislative Council member BK Hariprasad raised concerns over the involvement of political figures in the case.

He stated, “This criminal case will be investigated fairly, and the court will deliver a verdict. But in such a situation, what is the role of public representatives like BJP’s S Suresh Kumar, who comes from a Sangh Parivar background, and BJP state president Vijayendra Yediyurappa? From the perspective of a healthy society, this is an important question. Isn’t there a role for people like Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar along with the astrologer in this murder case?”

Allegations Against BJP Leaders

Hariprasad further alleged that state BJP leaders may have encouraged or nurtured the accused astrologer.

“Is it not a betrayal of the Constitution for an MLA to encourage and support a murder-accused astrologer like Kamalakar Bhat? It is a tragedy for our state if a former law minister is unaware of these connections. Kamalakar Bhat allegedly exploited clients who approached him for astrology, including engaging in an illicit affair that led to murder. These so-called ‘Ji-Gurujis’ deceive society in the name of social service, exploiting superstitions and illegally accumulating wealth. Such ‘illegal rackets’ have allegedly been encouraged and nurtured by BJP MLA Suresh Kumar. Therefore, the role of leaders like him in this murder case is highly significant,” he stated.

Criticism of BJP’s Alleged Connections

Hariprasad questioned the BJP’s association with individuals accused of crimes.

“How is it that those who insult women in the assembly, are accused of womanising, rape, murder, or other illegal activities maintain such close relations with the BJP? Does the Karnataka BJP have a separate front for this? Or are positions given only to those who participate in or encourage criminal activities?”

He added a constitutional perspective: “According to Article 51A(h) of the Indian Constitution, every citizen has a fundamental duty to develop a scientific temper, humanism, and the spirit of inquiry and reform. The purpose is to promote rationality, critical thinking, and a progressive outlook, rather than relying on superstition and prejudice. Crimes committed by people who violate this principle contribute to the rise of offenders like Kamalakar Bhat. Therefore, MLA Suresh Kumar must also take moral responsibility for the consequences of these actions,” demanded BK Hariprasad.