Lucknow bank heist: 2 accused shot dead, 4 arrested, valuables recovered in major police crackdown

Four suspects involved in the Indian Overseas Bank heist in Lucknow were arrested after three police encounters. The police apprehended Arvind Kumar, a resident of Bihar, and two accomplices, Balram and Kailash.

Lucknow indian overseas bank heist: 2 accused shot dead, 4 arrested, valuables recovered in major police crackdown
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 8:41 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 8:40 AM IST

Lucknow: In a major breakthrough in the Lucknow bank robbery case, Uttar Pradesh Police eliminated two prime suspects in separate encounters conducted in the state capital and Ghazipur within the past 24 hours.

In Lucknow's Matiyari area, 42 lockers at the Chinhat branch of Indian Overseas Bank were found broken on Sunday, with their valuables missing. An official stated that the bank manager suspects the thieves entered by breaking through a wall that connects the bank to a neighboring empty plot.

Police engaged in encounters with members of the gang responsible for breaking into 42 lockers at Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) in Lucknow, stealing jewelry and valuables worth crores.

In the first encounter, which occurred on Kisan Path under the Chinhat Police Station in Lucknow, Sobind Kumar (29), a wanted criminal with a Rs 25,000 bounty on his head, was shot. He was taken to the hospital following the encounter but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Another suspect who was with Sobind Kumar managed to escape from the scene. This marked the second encounter involving the Lucknow Police and the bank robbery gang within 24 hours.

The second incident occurred in Ghazipur, where another accused, Sunny Dayal, was killed. The confrontation unfolded near the Bihar border, close to the Bara police post under the Gahmar police station area. SP Iraj Raja confirmed that Dayal, involved in the bank locker heist, was fatally shot during the encounter.

Four individuals connected to the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) robbery in Lucknow have been arrested following three separate police encounters. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted two vehicles near Kisan Path in Laulai village, located in the Chinhat area of Lucknow.

As officers approached one of the vehicles, the occupants opened fire on them. In the ensuing exchange, one suspect, identified as Arvind Kumar, was shot in the leg and apprehended. According to the police, Kumar, a resident of Munger in Bihar, was involved in the robbery at the Chinhat branch of IOB on Sunday. Two other suspects, Balram and Kailash, were also taken into custody.

Meanwhile, four additional suspects in a second vehicle managed to escape. The police have launched a search operation to track them down.

"Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is aware of the unfortunate incident involving a robbery which occurred despite adequate security measures at our Chinhat Branch in Lucknow. We are fully committed to supporting the authorities in their investigation and are working closely with local law enforcement agencies to ensure that the matter is resolved swiftly," the bank earlier said in a statement.

