SHOCKING! Karnataka man loses Rs 6.6 lakh to 'Canara Bank KYC link' sent on WhatsApp

A Mangaluru resident reportedly lost Rs 6.6 lakh in an APK file scam on WhatsApp. A WhatsApp group that purported to be from Canara Bank sent the victim a misleading message warning that his account will be closed unless his information was updated via a link that was given. After the victim clicked on the link, a phony bank interface asking for private information appeared. Despite his failure to provide OTPs, a report filed at Kavoor Police Station (viewed by TOI) claims that unapproved transactions of Rs 6.6 lakh were conducted from the account.

The incident started when the victim, posing as Canara Bank, received a misleading message in a WhatsApp group. It was revealed last week that the WhatsApp group "Durgi Cricket Utsava" was renamed "Canara Bank." The group message threatened to block the complainant's Canara Bank account unless they updated their KYC and UIDAI information via an APK link.

The victim downloaded the APK, believing the message, and was presented with a website that looked like an interface from a bank. Sensitive information such as the ATM PIN, CVV, UIDAI number, and cellphone number were sought on the website. The victim received OTPs on their mobile device after inputting this information.

The complainant eventually found out that Rs 6.6 lakh had been fraudulently moved from their account in various debit card transactions, despite the fact that the OTPs had not been provided. The victim told media that he quickly stopped the card and called the police after realising the crime. The inquiry is under progress, and a case has been filed at the Kavoor Police Station.

