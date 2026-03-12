- Home
- Karnataka News
- Karnataka Tragedy: Class 10 Girl Dies After Jumping From School Building; Family Blames School
Karnataka Tragedy: Class 10 Girl Dies After Jumping From School Building; Family Blames School
A 16-year-old Class 10 girl died after jumping from a government school building in Bhemalkheda village, Bidar district. Her family has blamed the school for negligence and demanded a full investigation into the tragic incident.
Tragedy in Bidar's Bhemalkheda village
Class 10th student
Anger towards school staff
The girl's family members confronted the teachers, asking, "Why didn't you call her or check on her when she missed the prayer?" They expressed extreme anger towards the school staff for this lapse.
Also read: Bengaluru Crime: Jail Warden Caught Smuggling Drugs to Inmates in Parappana Agrahara Prison
Police investigation
Case under investigation
The exact reason for the girl's death is still not clear. Bhemalkheda police have visited the spot, conducted an initial inspection, and registered a case to investigate the matter further.
Also read: Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man Sets Girlfriend's Family on Fire Over a Domestic Fight; Mother Dies
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.