A 27-year-old man, Ramu from Kudakuru in Mysuru district, ended his life after recording a WhatsApp audio note claiming he was falsely accused of impregnating a minor girl. He alleged the school’s PE teacher was the real culprit.

Mysuru: A 27-year-old man allegedly took his own life after recording an emotional WhatsApp audio note, expressing distress over being falsely accused of impregnating a minor girl. The deceased, identified as Ramu, a resident of Kudakuru in Piriyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, reportedly jumped into a canal after sending the voice message to his contacts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Audio Note Reveals His Anguish

In the audio note, Ramu stated, “I have no relationship with her. I have been falsely accused. Because of this, I cannot walk with my head held high in the village. I am deeply hurt by this incident.”

He further explained that when doctors visited the school and examined the student, it was revealed that she was pregnant. According to him, attempts were being made to conceal the case to protect the school’s reputation.

Allegations Against Physical Education Teacher

Ramu claimed in the voice message that the school’s physical education teacher was responsible for the assault.

“Because I spoke to her casually, they have blamed me. The school’s physical education teacher is the real culprit. They did this and are now accusing me. That’s why I am ending my life,” he said in the recording.

Body Found in Thunga Canal

The incident reportedly occurred at a school in Piriyapatna taluk. Ramu had been missing since October 31, shortly after sending the voice note. His body was later recovered from the Bettada Thunga canal.

Before taking the extreme step, he is said to have left his bike, slippers, mobile phone, and jacket near the canal in Bettada Thunga village. Local residents have demanded that the culprits be identified through a DNA test to ensure justice.

The case has been registered at the Bettadapura Police Station, and an investigation is underway.