Nine members of a family in Belagavi's Chikkodi taluk fell ill after consuming wild mushrooms believed to have been contaminated with pesticides. All were admitted to hospital, with one pregnant woman shifted for specialised care. Doctors confirmed that all patients are now out of danger.

A family outing to collect wild mushrooms during the monsoon turned into a medical emergency in Karnataka's Belagavi district after nine members of a family reportedly fell ill after consuming mushrooms believed to have been contaminated with pesticides. The incident occurred in Umarani village in Chikkodi taluk and serves as a reminder of the dangers of consuming wild mushrooms without knowing their source. All those affected were admitted to hospital, and doctors have confirmed that they are now out of danger.

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How Did the Incident Happen?

According to reports, members of the Jiddimani and Koli families were returning home after working in agricultural fields when they noticed wild mushrooms growing nearby.

They collected the mushrooms, took them home and prepared a meal. Shortly after consuming the food, all nine family members reportedly developed severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

Alarmed by their condition, relatives and local residents rushed them to hospital for emergency treatment.

Mushrooms Allegedly Contaminated by Pesticides

Preliminary reports suggest that the owner of the field where the mushrooms had grown had recently sprayed pesticides.

Unaware of this, the family collected and consumed the mushrooms. It is suspected that pesticide residue contaminated the mushrooms, causing the family members to fall ill.

The exact cause is expected to be confirmed through further investigation.

Hospital Treatment

All nine affected family members were admitted to the Government Hospital in Chikkodi for treatment.

One of the patients, a pregnant woman, was later shifted to the Belagavi District Hospital for specialised medical care.

According to medical sources, all nine patients are now out of danger and recovering.

Health Advisory During the Monsoon

Health officials have advised the public to exercise extreme caution before consuming wild mushrooms during the monsoon season.

Wild mushrooms growing in agricultural fields may be contaminated with pesticides or other chemicals.

Some species of wild mushrooms are naturally poisonous and closely resemble edible varieties, making them difficult to identify.

People should avoid collecting and consuming wild mushrooms unless they are certain they are safe and free from contamination.

If symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea or dizziness develop after consuming mushrooms, immediate medical attention should be sought.

The incident highlights the importance of exercising caution while foraging for wild mushrooms, particularly during the monsoon, when they are commonly found in agricultural fields and forested areas.