Light rain and thunderstorms lashed Delhi, providing relief from the heat. The IMD has forecast more rain and the advancement of the monsoon across North India, issuing yellow and red alerts for heavy rainfall in several western and central regions.

Light rain accompanied by scattered thunderstorms lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday morning, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat and humidity.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded temperatures of around 28-29°C early in the day, with high humidity levels reaching up to 95 per cent. Light winds also accompanied the early morning showers across the city.

Delhi Weather Forecast and Air Quality

The weather department has also forecast Thursday's maximum temperature to remain in the range of 32°C to 34°C, along with light rain and gusty winds.

Due to the rain, Delhi's air quality improved slightly. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 79, which falls in the "moderate" category.

Meanwhile, according to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature between 33°C and 34.8°C on Wednesday, marking a significant drop from earlier heatwave conditions.

Monsoon Advancement and Weather Alerts

IMD officials said the monsoon is expected to advance further into several parts of North India in the coming days.

A yellow alert has been issued for parts of western and central India due to expected heavy rainfall.

Senior IMD scientist Naresh Yadav said the monsoon will soon cover additional areas including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Gujarat's west coast. He warned that extremely heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan region, Goa and South Gujarat in the next four to five days, adding that a red alert has been issued for these areas. He further stated that very heavy rainfall is also expected over Odisha and central India.

Update for Punjab and Haryana

In Chandigarh, IMD Director Surinder Paul confirmed that the monsoon has already reached parts of Punjab and Haryana, with rainfall reported from several districts. He said the system will progress further and is likely to cover the remaining regions within the next two to three days, bringing widespread showers and relief from heat and humidity. (ANI)