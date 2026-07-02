A distressing viral video from Chandigarh showed a pet dog chained outside and drenched in heavy rain. The clip sparked widespread concern on social media, prompting an animal protection organization to intervene and successfully rescue the neglected animal, which is now safe at a shelter.

A distressing video from Chandigarh has resulted in the rescue of a pet dog after social media users expressed concern over the animal being left outside in the pouring rain while chained. An animal protection organization successfully rescued the animals after the clip swiftly went viral and sparked frantic calls to authorities. The dog was tied up outside a home in Sector 24C in the video, which was posted on X. It was clearly soaked from the rain. With no protection from the weather, the animal was spotted sitting miserably in the rain.

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The user who posted the clip identified the location in Chandigarh, and urged local authorities to intervene immediately.

"House No. 2553, Sector 24C, Chandigarh. A dog is being kept chained inside this house and left exposed to heavy rain. The dog has been crying continuously and is completely drenched. Keeping an animal chained in such conditions and leaving it exposed to the rain raises serious animal welfare concerns," the post read.

Tagging the Chandigarh Police, Deputy Commissioner Chandigarh and the Chandigarh Administration, the user further appealed, "@Chdpol @DCChandigarh @Chandigarh_admn. Please intervene immediately, assess the dog's condition, and arrange for an urgent rescue to ensure its safety."

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Online, the request quickly gained momentum as many people voiced worry for the dog's wellbeing and called for immediate action. The story, however, had a hopeful ending. Animal rescue organisation MegaFauna Welfare Foundation later shared an update confirming that the dog had been rescued and brought to safety.

Posting a video of the rescued animal at its shelter, the foundation wrote, "We rescued her from a life of neglect and mistreatment!! Now she is finally safe at our Hope Sanctuary, where she will be surrounded by love, care, and the life every dog deserves."

Thousands of people who had been following the rescue attempt were relieved by the report. Many social media users expressed gratitude to the rescue crew for their prompt action, while others noted how crucial it is to report any suspicions of animal abuse.