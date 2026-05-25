BRS leader KT Rama Rao vowed a 24-hour drinking water supply for Hyderabad upon returning to power, likening it to their past 24/7 electricity achievement. He heavily criticized the Congress government for failed promises and taking false credit.

KT Rama Rao announced that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), once voted back to power, would ensure a 24-hour safe drinking water supply to every household in Hyderabad city.

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Promise of 24/7 Water, Citing Past Successes

Addressing a meeting of party cadres in Kukatpally on Sunday, KTR said the BRS government had earlier transformed Telangana from a state plagued by severe power shortages into one with uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply and would similarly guarantee round-the-clock drinking water supply to Hyderabad in the future.

Recalling the conditions before the formation of Telangana, KTR said the region had suffered under decades of Congress rule, with people forced to face long power cuts and drinking water scarcity. He stated that protests and agitations for electricity and water were common during the undivided state era.

However, after Telangana was formed, the government led by K Chandrashekar Rao successfully implemented an uninterrupted 24-hour power supply and launched Mission Bhagiratha to provide piped drinking water to households across the state. KTR said the same determination shown by KCR in ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply would now be directed towards providing a 24x7 drinking water supply in Hyderabad. "The person who gave a 24-hour power supply to Telangana is KCR, and the person who will provide a 24-hour drinking water supply to Hyderabad is also KCR," he asserted. He added that he would personally take responsibility for ensuring the successful implementation of the programme after the BRS returns to power.

Sharp Attack on Congress Government

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress government, KTR alleged that the party had cheated every section of society with unrealistic promises during the Assembly elections. He said Congress had failed to fulfil promises ranging from enhanced pensions to monthly financial assistance for women. According to him, despite being in power for nearly two-and-a-half years, the Congress government had failed to spend even a single additional rupee for Hyderabad's development.

'Taking False Credit for BRS Projects'

KTR accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of taking false credit by inaugurating projects built during the previous BRS regime, including flyovers, hospitals and major infrastructure facilities. He alleged that Congress leaders were merely cutting ribbons for projects constructed under BRS governance while falsely portraying them as their own achievements.

The BRS Working President also challenged the Congress government to prove that it had constructed even one double-bedroom housing project in Hyderabad during its tenure. He declared that he would retire from politics if the government could establish that a single double-bedroom housing unit had been built in the city under Congress rule.

Damage to Real Estate Sector

KTR further stated that the people of Hyderabad were fully aware of Congress governance and therefore did not elect the party to even a single seat in the city. He alleged that Hyderabad's real estate sector had been severely damaged due to Congress policies, leading to a major slowdown in construction activity and loss of employment for lakhs of construction and centring workers.

Assuring support to workers dependent on the construction sector, KTR said that after returning to power, the BRS government would introduce insurance and welfare programmes for construction labourers and centring workers.

BRS Party's Internal Strategy and Future Plans

Reflecting on the previous decade of BRS governance, KTR said the party had focused entirely on development and welfare. However, he added that after returning to power this time, the party leadership would also ensure recognition, respect and suitable opportunities for every worker and leader who stood by the party during difficult times

Digital Membership Drive and Training

KTR also announced that the upcoming BRS membership drive would be conducted entirely in digital mode.

He said the membership registration process and committee formation exercise would continue for nearly 50 to 60 days, and that special training sessions would be organised for party workers regarding the enrolment programme.

Vigilance Urged Over Electoral Rolls

During the Kukatpally meeting, KTR also made a detailed presentation on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He urged party cadres to remain vigilant against alleged fake and duplicate votes registered by Congress and the BJP.

Calling upon booth-level workers to act strategically, he asked party ranks to ensure that not a single genuine voter loses voting rights and to actively assist people during the voter revision process. (ANI)