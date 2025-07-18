Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the entire country is adopting Congress-led welfare schemes from Karnataka, following Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s announcement of 125 units of free electricity for eligible consumers.

Bengaluru: Reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's announcement of free electricity up to 125 units, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that whatever schemes the Congress party is giving in Karnataka, the entire country is following it.

Five Guarantees Adopted by Other States

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar emphasised that in the entire country, Congress Party has stood for the welfare of the people.

"After independence, till today, whenever the Congress Party is in power, either in the Central or state government, it has given various schemes, such as pension, woman and child welfare, including Forest rights, food rights, education rights, and health rights. Everything has been given by the Congress party. Now, also from Karnataka, we started these five guarantees and again to come to power, they used it in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and other parts of the country," the Karnataka DyCM said.

"So the Congress Party has set an example. We do for the development of the people. So whatever the Congress Party has been giving in Karnataka, the entire country is following. It is Karnataka Model to the country," he said.

CPI’s D Raja Terms Announcement an Election Gimmick

CPI General Secretary D Raja said that people are mature enough to understand the reason for such announcements before the polls.

"What was he doing all these years and why did he not make this announcement earlier? It is all an election gimmick and people know it," Raja said.

UP Minister Recalls Long-Standing Demand for Free Power

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar recalled that they have demanded the same 22 years ago to give 200 units of free electricity to those who are unable to pay their bills.

"22 years ago, we were saying that the poor who are unable to pay their electricity bills should be given 200 units free. A caste census should be conducted nationwide. Those who are not receiving the benefits of reservations should also be entitled to a reservation. Some of these things were announced by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. Today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also made an announcement. The Prime Minister of the country has approved the Cabinet to do a caste census... What we have been asking for is happening now," Rajbhar said.

Nitish Kumar Announces Free Electricity for 1.67 Crore Homes

Ahead of Bihar elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that eligible domestic consumers across the state will receive up to 125 units of electricity free of cost starting August 1, a move set to benefit around 1.67 crore families.

Kumar said that the government has also decided to install solar power plants on the rooftops or in nearby public places for domestic consumers within the next three years.

"We have also decided that in the next three years, with the consent of all these domestic consumers, solar power plants will be installed on their rooftops or at nearby public places to provide benefits," the Bihar CM added.