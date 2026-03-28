A professor at Bengaluru's PES University was suspended for allegedly making communal remarks against a Muslim student. A viral video showed the professor calling the student a "terrorist" during a class session, sparking widespread public backlash. The university deemed the behavior unacceptable & suspended the faculty member pending full inquiry.

A major controversy has erupted at PES University in Bengaluru after a professor was suspended for allegedly making derogatory and communal remarks against a Muslim student during a classroom session.

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The incident, which reportedly took place earlier this week, came to light after a video recorded inside the classroom went viral on social media. The clip shows adjunct professor Muralidhar Deshpande angrily confronting a student and allegedly calling him a “terrorist” in front of others.

In the video, the professor can be heard saying, “Sharm nahi aati, tumko” (Don’t you feel ashamed), followed by the remark “Terrorist”, sparking outrage over the language used in an academic setting.

According to reports, the confrontation began when the student, identified as Affan, sought permission to step out of the class. The professor’s reaction quickly escalated, with his comments drawing sharp criticism for being communal and inappropriate.

The video spread rapidly online, triggering widespread backlash from students, activists, and social media users. Many condemned the remarks as discriminatory and called for strict action against the professor. The incident has also reignited concerns over inclusivity and sensitivity within educational institutions.

Responding to the controversy, the university acted swiftly. In an official statement, the institution said it found the behaviour unacceptable and confirmed that the faculty member had been placed under suspension pending further inquiry. Authorities also said the disciplinary committee would review the evidence, including CCTV footage, before taking further action.

The university stated that it was “surprising” that the professor reacted in such a manner, indicating that the remarks were not in line with institutional values.

The episode has sparked a larger debate on campus conduct, student safety, and the responsibilities of educators in maintaining respectful and inclusive environments. It also highlights the growing impact of viral videos in holding institutions accountable, as public pressure often accelerates administrative action.

While the professor remains suspended, further investigation is underway to determine the full context of the incident. Meanwhile, the controversy continues to draw national attention, with many demanding stricter safeguards to prevent similar incidents in the future.