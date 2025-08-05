Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said paying 38 months of salary arrears to transport employees is not possible due to financial constraints, offering 14 months instead. Unions rejected the proposal and announced a strike over wage arrears and hikes.

Bengaluru: Talks between the state government and transport employee unions over wage hikes and pending back pay collapsed on Monday, leading to the announcement of a strike. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that paying the demanded 38 months of back wages was not possible, offering 14 months instead.

Unions Demand 38 Months Of Back Pay

During the meeting at Vidhana Soudha, union leaders insisted on receiving back pay from January 2020 to February 2023 (38 months) and implementing a new wage hike effective January 2024. Siddaramaiah explained the corporations' financial constraints and flaws in the previous government's March 2023 order regarding the wage hike.

Government Offers ₹718 Crore For 14 Months

The Chief Minister offered 14 months of back pay instead of the demanded 38 months, estimating the cost at ₹718 crore compared to ₹2,000 crore for the full amount. The unions rejected the offer, demanding a written assurance for their demands.

Talks End Without Agreement

After two hours of unsuccessful negotiations, the meeting ended with the unions declaring their intention to proceed with the strike.

Anantha Subbarao, president of the joint action committee of KSRTC employee unions, argued that a 15% hike to basic pay was ordered in 2023, retroactive to January 2020, necessitating 38 months of back pay. With the proposed new wage hike, this would amount to 56 months of dues.

CM Cites Committee Recommendations

Siddaramaiah cited the Srinivasamurthy committee report, accepted by both parties, which recommends back pay from January 2022 to February 2023. He proposed discussing the new wage hike demand after the monsoon session and urged the unions to reconsider the strike. The unions refused the offer, highlighting the transport workers contribution to the success of the Shakti scheme and asserting their right to fair wages. The meeting concluded without resolution.

Strike Until Demands Are Met

"Transport workers do not intend to inconvenience the public. A strike was planned from December 31 but was postponed following the government's request. The government is repeating the same request now. The strike will continue until our genuine demands are met." - HV Ananthasubbarao, President, Joint Action Committee of KSRTC Employee Unions

Lack Of Clarity Among Employees