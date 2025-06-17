After 8 years, KSRTC has completed the recruitment of 2,000 driver-cum-conductors in a transparent manner. Minister Ramalinga Reddy highlighted welfare schemes and merit-based hiring in Karnataka transport services.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has successfully completed its recruitment drive after an eight-year gap. On Tuesday, June 17, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy handed over appointment letters to 2,000 newly selected driver-cum-conductor candidates.

At a symbolic ceremony held at the KSRTC central office, Minister Reddy, along with KSRTC Chairman S.R. Srinivas (Vasu) and Vice President Mohammed Rizwan Nawab, distributed appointment letters to 51 selected candidates.

Transparent recruitment and focus on service

Speaking at the event, Minister Reddy highlighted the transparent nature of the recruitment process. He emphasised that no external influence was involved and that all selections were made purely on the basis of merit.

He encouraged the new recruits to serve the public responsibly, urging them to treat women and students with courtesy and to take necessary precautions to prevent accidents.

Support for employees’ families and welfare schemes

Minister Reddy also revealed that over 1,000 dependents of deceased employees from Karnataka’s four state-run transport corporations had been appointed on compassionate grounds.

To strengthen employee welfare, the government is providing ₹1 crore in accident insurance to the families of staff who die on duty. Additionally, under the Family Welfare Scheme, ₹10 lakh compensation is being given to families of employees who die from natural causes such as heart attacks or strokes.

Recruitment process details

The recruitment notification for 2,000 driver-cum-conductor posts was initially issued in 2020. However, the process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On October 13, 2023, the government finally approved the hiring of 2,000 driver-cum-conductors and 300 technical assistants.

The technical assistant recruitment was completed in January 2024.

For the 2,000 driver-cum-conductor posts, 25,494 applications were received.

13,954 candidates were eligible for the driving test after document verification.

Driving tests were held at Humnabad and Hassan training centres.

2,672 candidates appeared in Humnabad.

11,282 appeared in Hassan.

For the first time, the entire driving test process was computerised, and candidates were allowed to file objections regarding test results.

Final selection and deployment

A provisional list based on merit and reservation was published on June 5, 2025.

The final list was released on June 12, 2025, after reviewing objections.

Computerised counselling for division/unit allocation took place from June 16 to June 19.

Candidates who scored full marks (50/50) and participated on Day 1 of counselling received their appointment letters on June 17.

Recruits are expected to report for duty by July 5, 2025.

Jobs on compassionate grounds

In the past year:

209 dependants of deceased KSRTC employees were offered jobs.

1,000 dependents were employed across all four transport corporations.

In total, 2,500 positions have been filled in the last 18 months.