Karnataka’s KSRTC, NWKRTC, KKRTC, and BMTC employees plan to strike from Tuesday despite a High Court order, demanding wage arrears and hikes. The protest is expected to disrupt bus services statewide, impacting over 1 crore daily passengers.

Bengaluru: The negotiation meeting between the Karnataka state transport corporation employees and the government regarding wage arrears and salary hikes has failed. Despite the High Court's instruction to postpone the strike by one day, the joint action committee of KSRTC employee unions has declared that the strike will commence Tuesday morning. This decision has raised concerns about disruptions to bus services statewide, potentially affecting over 1 crore passengers.

The joint action committee has decided to consult legal experts regarding the High Court order. A meeting of committee officials will be held Tuesday morning to make a final decision on the strike. If the committee proceeds as planned, significant disruptions to government bus services across the state are expected.

Court Order

Transport workers have decided to strike, demanding payment of 38 months of salary hike arrears and a new salary hike from January 2024. However, the High Court on Monday directed the transport workers to postpone the start of the strike by one day to understand the government's stance.

The KSRTC employees' joint action committee clarified that they were not made respondents in this order and that the delay in receiving the High Court order prevented them from reversing their strike decision. Therefore, it was announced that state transport services would be suspended from 6 am on Tuesday.

1 Lakh Employees, 25,000 Buses

Over 1 lakh employees work in the four state road transport corporations, operating 26,000 buses. Most employees are expected to participate in the strike called by the joint action committee. There will be significant disruptions to bus services of all four corporations.

Drivers and conductors, except those from BMTC, left for their hometowns on Monday night. As a result, there will be no staff to operate buses from depots on Tuesday morning.

Private Vehicle Services Also Halted

The transport department had planned to use private vehicles to provide alternative services if the strike went ahead. Private vehicle owners' associations were instructed to start services from Tuesday. However, following the High Court's order to postpone the strike, the department asked them to be prepared to start from Wednesday instead. Therefore, if government buses do not operate, private vehicle services will also be affected on Tuesday.

Electric Buses To Remain In Service

Around 1,700 electric buses operate in the four corporations, with BMTC alone running 1,500. These buses employ private drivers who are not participating in the strike, so they will continue operating.

ESMA Implemented, Leaves Cancelled

As transport services are classified as essential, ESMA has been implemented to prevent participation in the strike. Employees on leave have been ordered to return to duty.

Depot managers have instructed employees not to participate in the strike due to the High Court order and ESMA enforcement. The corporations will take legal action against employees who participate in the strike and withhold salaries from those absent without approval.

Confusion Among Employees

Even after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, workers were inclined to strike. However, the High Court's one-day stay order has created confusion among employees. The joint action committee’s decision to go ahead despite the order has further complicated matters.

MD’s Message To Employees

Realising that workers may not be aware of the High Court order, managing directors of all four corporations sent messages to employees on Monday evening urging them not to participate. They assured that the Chief Minister had responded positively to their demands and reminded them of the court's directive against striking

Private Vehicles Identified By Transport Department

Bus -5,197

Public Service Vehicle – 5,032

School Vehicle -11,394

Maxi Cab - 10,969

Total: 32,592

Statements From Union Leaders

"The joint action committee has not been made a respondent in the High Court petition. Due to the delay in receiving the order, the strike is proceeding as announced. We will seek legal advice on Tuesday and decide the next step." — Anantha Subbarao, President, Joint Action Committee of KSRTC Employee Unions

"We are not supporting Tuesday's strike due to the High Court order. We have sought legal advice and will decide after the court’s order on Tuesday." — Chandrashekhar, President, Federation of State Road Transport Corporation Unions

Corporation Data

The four state road transport corporations together operate a vast fleet and serve millions daily. NWKRTC runs 5,300 buses with 23,000 staff, carrying 2.6 million passengers across six districts. KKRTC operates 4,500 buses with 20,000 staff, serving 1.1 million passengers in eight districts. KSRTC, the largest, manages 8,893 buses with 33,000 employees, transporting 3.5 million passengers in 17 districts. BMTC runs 6,835 buses with 28,100 staff, catering to 4.5 million passengers within three districts.

Statewide Totals