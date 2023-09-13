Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Safety upgrade in Karnataka: QR codes for vehicles to alert family, police and hospitals to aid accident respo

    Highway Delight in Bengaluru launches the 'Raksha QR Code' software to alert family members promptly in the event of a road accident. Vehicle owners can register for this service, providing critical information for swift assistance.

    Safety upgrade in Karnataka: QR codes for vehicles to alert family, police and hospitals to aid accident response vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

    Highway Delight, a prominent organization in Bengaluru, has introduced an initiative 'Raksha QR Code' software designed to promptly alert family members in the event of a road accident.

    During a press conference held on Tuesday, Rajesh Ghatanatti, the founder of Highway Delight, explained, "The Raksha QR code has been developed to assist accident victims. Local residents can swiftly notify their family members by scanning this code affixed to the vehicle of the accident victim. The identity of both the caller and recipient remains confidential. Furthermore, our organization receives accident location information and forwards it to the local hospital and police station."

    Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver's smart QR code hack takes social media by storm

    To obtain a Raksha QR Code, vehicle owners must register with Highway Delight, paying an annual fee of ₹365. This registration process allows users to input critical details such as blood type, vehicle insurance, health insurance, and emergency family information. Ghatanatti assured that all this information would remain secure.

    For additional information, interested parties can visit the following link: https://highwaydelite.com/#/raksha-agent-order

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
