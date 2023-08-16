Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver's smart QR code hack takes social media by storm

Bengaluru continues to surprise with its tech-savvy populace. The bustling metropolis, also known as the Silicon City due to the massive presence of IT giants, recently witnessed an incident that highlights the city's tech prowess. An ordinary auto-rickshaw driver's ingenious use of technology has garnered attention and acclaim on social media platforms.

Bengaluru, characterized by its bustling crowds, relentless traffic, and omnipresent noise, navigating through daily life can be a daunting task. Amid the chaos, people are embracing technology to simplify their lives, and the city's affinity for all things tech is no secret.

One recent incident involving a Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver showcases just how deeply technology has penetrated even the most unexpected corners of the city. The incident went viral after being shared on Twitter, showcasing the resourcefulness of the city's auto drivers.

Booking cabs or autos and making online payments is a common routine for residents of Bengaluru. However, challenges arise when attempting to make payments through QR codes upon reaching the destination. While some individuals carry printouts of QR codes, others are left grappling with inconveniences. This is where the smart hack of a Bengaluru auto driver comes into play.

The viral tweet by @waabi_saabi captures the auto driver's ingenious solution: he saved the QR code as the screensaver on his smartwatch. The tech-savvy auto driver showcased his wrist to the Twitter user, showcasing the QR code prominently displayed on his watch's screen. This simple yet effective solution earned comparisons to Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, and ignited discussions online.

The tweet has generated a flurry of reactions across social media platforms. Netizens marveled at the auto driver's tech prowess, with one user humorously commenting that "Auto drivers in Bengaluru are smarter than IT-BT guys." Others shared their similar experiences and lauded the city's technological environment. Many expressed their awe and appreciation, with comments ranging from "Wow, Digital India" to "Impressive" and "Cool."

This incident not only highlights the seamless integration of technology into the fabric of daily life in Bengaluru but also serves as a testament to the city's innovative spirit.