Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver's smart QR code hack takes social media by storm

    Bengaluru continues to surprise with its tech-savvy populace. The bustling metropolis, also known as the Silicon City due to the massive presence of IT giants, recently witnessed an incident that highlights the city's tech prowess. An ordinary auto-rickshaw driver's ingenious use of technology has garnered attention and acclaim on social media platforms.
     

    Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver's smart QR code hack takes social media by storm
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 8:44 PM IST

    Bengaluru, characterized by its bustling crowds, relentless traffic, and omnipresent noise, navigating through daily life can be a daunting task. Amid the chaos, people are embracing technology to simplify their lives, and the city's affinity for all things tech is no secret.

    One recent incident involving a Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver showcases just how deeply technology has penetrated even the most unexpected corners of the city. The incident went viral after being shared on Twitter, showcasing the resourcefulness of the city's auto drivers.

    Booking cabs or autos and making online payments is a common routine for residents of Bengaluru. However, challenges arise when attempting to make payments through QR codes upon reaching the destination. While some individuals carry printouts of QR codes, others are left grappling with inconveniences. This is where the smart hack of a Bengaluru auto driver comes into play.

    The viral tweet by @waabi_saabi captures the auto driver's ingenious solution: he saved the QR code as the screensaver on his smartwatch. The tech-savvy auto driver showcased his wrist to the Twitter user, showcasing the QR code prominently displayed on his watch's screen. This simple yet effective solution earned comparisons to Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, and ignited discussions online.

    The tweet has generated a flurry of reactions across social media platforms. Netizens marveled at the auto driver's tech prowess, with one user humorously commenting that "Auto drivers in Bengaluru are smarter than IT-BT guys." Others shared their similar experiences and lauded the city's technological environment. Many expressed their awe and appreciation, with comments ranging from "Wow, Digital India" to "Impressive" and "Cool."

    This incident not only highlights the seamless integration of technology into the fabric of daily life in Bengaluru but also serves as a testament to the city's innovative spirit.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 8:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Controversy erupts over new proposal to divide Belagavi

    Controversy erupts over new proposal to divide Belagavi

    Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special bus services to Kerala for Onam; CHECK details anr

    Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special bus services to Kerala for Onam; CHECK details

    Karnataka to release Krishnarajasagara water to Tamil Nadu

    Karnataka to release Krishnarajasagara water to Tamil Nadu

    Are 'Bombay Boys' making a 'ghar wapsi' to Congress?

    Are 'Bombay Boys' making a 'ghar wapsi' to Congress?

    Karnataka: Auto drivers in Tumkur want new permits halted

    Karnataka: Auto drivers in Tumkur want new permits halted

    Recent Stories

    Chia vs. basil seeds: 6 facts how they are different LMA

    Chia vs. basil seeds: 6 facts how they are different

    Controversy erupts over new proposal to divide Belagavi

    Controversy erupts over new proposal to divide Belagavi

    Cricket Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code in the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League osf

    Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code in the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League

    Saif Ali Khan's Birthday: Sara and Ibrahim arrive with 'Best Dad' balloon MSW

    Saif Ali Khan's Birthday: Sara and Ibrahim arrive with 'Best Dad' balloon

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes makes comeback as specialist batsman in England's squad osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes makes comeback as specialist batsman in England's squad

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon