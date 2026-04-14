A family from Tamil Nadu was denied boarding on a KLM flight to Peru from Bengaluru, despite having ₹49 lakh business-class tickets. The airline cited the lack of a Peruvian visa, which the family disputes, claiming they were exempt due to other valid visas.

A dream international holiday turned into a prolonged legal battle after a family from Tamil Nadu was allegedly denied boarding by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines at Bengaluru airport, despite spending nearly ₹49 lakh on business-class tickets. The incident has now escalated into a major legal case, with a Karnataka court directing police to register an FIR against senior airline executives, including the CEO and COO.

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The case dates back to June 19, 2024, when J S Sathishkumar, chairman of a Salem-based medical institution, along with seven family members, was scheduled to fly from Bengaluru to Peru. The family had booked eight non-refundable business-class tickets for the trip, with a return scheduled for July 3.

According to Sathishkumar, the family reached the airport well in advance and completed initial procedures. However, after waiting at the check-in counter for several hours, they were informed just before departure that they would not be allowed to board the flight.

Airline staff cited the absence of a Peruvian visa as the reason for denying boarding. But Sathishkumar has strongly contested this, arguing that the airline misinterpreted visa rules. He maintained that Indian passport holders with valid visas or residence permits from countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Australia or Schengen nations are eligible to enter Peru without a separate visa.

The situation worsened after the family protested the decision and indicated their intention to pursue legal action. According to the complaint, they were allegedly “red-flagged” by the airline, which led to further complications during subsequent international travel. Sathishkumar claimed that this action caused repeated scrutiny and questioning of family members at foreign airports, even in countries they had not previously visited.

Recalling the ordeal, Sathishkumar said, “Action should be taken. Otherwise, this can happen to anyone,” underlining his demand for accountability.

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In response to the complaint, a civil judge and judicial magistrate in Devanahalli — under whose jurisdiction Kempegowda International Airport falls — ordered the registration of an FIR against top executives of the airline. This is considered a rare move, as criminal proceedings against senior airline officials in such cases are uncommon.

The court’s directive has shifted the matter into the investigation phase, where authorities are expected to examine whether proper procedures were followed and if there was any negligence or violation of passenger rights. The case has also sparked broader discussions about airline accountability and the handling of international travel documentation.

Responding to queries, the airline defended its position, stating that it is obligated to comply with all applicable travel regulations. It also advised passengers to ensure they carry valid and correct documentation before travel, while adding that it “regrets that some passengers experienced inconveniences.”

The incident has raised serious concerns among travellers about last-minute boarding denials and the financial and emotional toll such decisions can have. With ₹49 lakh worth of tickets rendered useless and no refund reportedly issued yet, the case highlights the risks passengers face when disputes over documentation arise at the airport.

As the investigation unfolds, the outcome could set an important precedent for passenger rights in India’s aviation sector. The case underscores the need for clearer communication, accurate interpretation of visa rules and greater accountability from airlines when handling high-stakes international travel.

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