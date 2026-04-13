A viral X post by author Avinash Chanchal compared Bengaluru and Delhi metro commutes, highlighting an extra fee for luggage on the Bengaluru Metro which is not present in Delhi. This sparked a wider online conversation about commuter costs, convenience, and expectations from public transport, with varied reactions from social media users.

A popular post on X comparing metro commutes in Bengaluru and Delhi prompted a larger conversation about the expense of commuting, customer convenience, and what urban India today expects from its public transport infrastructure. The argument arose when author Avinash Chanchal discussed his experience commuting with bags on both metro networks. His tweet highlighted a significant difference between the two systems: extra taxes for bringing bags on the Bengaluru Metro.

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"Had to pay Rs 30 for bag," he added, noting that he was charged an additional fee to carry a luggage in Bengaluru despite already paying what he characterised as rather high rates. In contrast, he stated that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation enables users to carry bags at no additional fee.

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Chanchal noted that such commuter-friendly practices contribute significantly to Delhi's metro system being rated as one of the greatest in the world. He went on to say that if cities wish to encourage more people to use public transit, the system cannot be both expensive and cumbersome.

Social Media Reacts

The message soon gained popularity online, eliciting a slew of responses from readers with diverse opinions.

"I've transported a variety of items on Namma Metro, including a luggage and a monitor. I never had to pay anything for any of this. "I'm not sure why you had to pay a fee," one person stated.

"They were probably too sluggish to send you home. Taking trolley baggage charges Rs. 30/- each luggage ticket. That was the fee when I last brought bags on the subway (about 3 years ago). I never bothered after that," added another.

"They do charge, especially if you board at metro stops near the train station or from Chickpete. They will place a sticker on the luggage at the entry and charge an additional 30 rupees. Metro fare plus bag charge + last mile connectivity. Makes no sense," a third individual said.

"This is quite unfortunate. Namma Metro is already one of, if not the most costly metro systems in the country. This is a shame. To those who claim it's only 30 rupees, BMRCL has already hiked metro rates by two times. Imagine when (and God knows when) the blue airport line opens," a fourth person said.